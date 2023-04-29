MOUNT PLEASANT— Batter up.

Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., held the 67th annual Pancake Day on Saturday. It was the second time the lodge has hosted the event since taking it over from The Kiwanis Club of Greater Racine in 2018.

Pancake Day is a tradition put together by Kiwanis Clubs around the country.

The last Saturday in April brought the culmination of a four-month planning process headed by Bill Pucci, who serves as the chair of the Pancake Day board for Roma Lodge.

Pucci said the Kiwanis approached the lodge in 2018 to take over the event because the Kiwanis Club was in the process of disbanding, and they said their members were getting too old to host Pancake Day.

“The Kiwanians knew we had the facility,” Pucci said. “They thought we were a perfect fit to take over.”

Pucci said one of his earliest memories was attending Pancake Day with his family as a kid in Racine.

Pucci called the event a “labor of love” and is proud to help carry on the tradition both for the lodge and the Village of Mount Pleasant.

Members of Roma Lodge and Vittoria Colonna, Roma Lodge’s sister organization run by Italian-American women, as well as about 100 community volunteers cooked, cleaned and entertained hungry customers at the lodge Saturday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More than 1,000 people were served by 9 a.m.

Guests were treated to all-you-can-eat pancakes prepared in front of them by volunteers. The pancakes were cooked on custom-made griddles that can make “15 breakfasts a minute,” according to Pucci.

The griddles have been a staple of Pancake Day since they were created for the Kiwanis in 1964.

Among the volunteers were members of area Boy Scout troops and Case High School football players. Pucci said the lodge looks for youth volunteers so they can see the responsibilities of civil engagement and what volunteer work looks like.

Pucci also said that the youth volunteer groups at the event might be awarded with a cash donation from the event’s profits, but no promises are made.

“They’re just volunteering because it’s the right thing to do,” Pucci said.

Twenty-nine area businesses, including Dewey’s Restaurant and Sports Bar, Castle Lanes and Chiappetta Shoes sold tickets at a discounted rate leading up to the event, and 33 organizations donated to Pancake Day, with all profits going back into the community.

Traditionally, the Kiwanis would donate proceeds from the event to organizations in the community involving youth in arts, music and sports, but Pucci said he would like to expand where the donations are going.

“We don’t want to tie our backs with that being the only option for us,” Pucci said. “Now having taking (Pancake Day) over, we want to include all and everyone.”

Pucci said that that there is a process the Pancake Day board goes though to pick the ideal organizations and groups to receive donations, all being suggested to him by volunteers and customers at Roma Lodge. From those suggestions, Pucci and the board members then do research and select their candidates.

The last check from last year’s profits was awarded to Koos for Kids, an organization set up by former Milwaukee Brewers bullpen catcher Marcus Hanel to help disadvantaged kids in southern Wisconsin. Roma Lodge awarded Koos for Kids $2,000.

Racine Montessori School also held a craft fair at Pancake Day, so guests could have a stack or two and then walk off the hearty breakfast.

This year is also a special one for the Roma Lodge, as it is celebrating its 100th year. Roma Lodge was founded in 1923 with a focus on assisting Italian immigrants with housing, medical care and documentation.