Pancake Day postponed due to COVID-19
Pancake Day postponed due to COVID-19

MOUNT PLEASANT — Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., announced Sunday that Racine's 66th annual Pancake Day, which was scheduled for May 2, has been postponed until autumn.

"We are hopeful that Racine's Pancake Day will be rescheduled for this fall," an email from Roma Lodge President David Chiapete and Vice President Frank Bisotti read. "For 65 years, Racine's Pancake Day has been an event for our community to connect and enjoy the camaraderie of family and friends all while supporting Racine area charities that benefit from Pancake Day."

The email stated that the decision was made in compliance with the state's "Safer at Home" order.

"This is an unprecedented time and requires all of us to come together and do our part to stop the spread of this disease," the email read. "Roma Lodge continues to place the safety and health of our members, employees and community as our top priority."

