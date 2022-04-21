Pancake Day is back and ready for its debut at Roma Lodge

MOUNT PLEASANT — Welcome to Pancake Day, Italian style.

The event, held for years at Festival Hall in Racine, is moving this year to Roma Lodge, under the new sponsorship of the Roma Lodge fraternal organization.

Roma Lodge agreed to take over the annual charitable event after the Kiwanis Club of Greater Racine disbanded in 2018. Pancake Day had been a Kiwanis activity for more than six decades.

The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the event entirely in 2020 and 2021.

So after a two-year hiatus, Pancake Day is making a triumphant return April 30 under new sponsors in a new location — and with a few other new twists.

The event is scheduled for 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 30 at the Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St. in Mount Pleasant. Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 at the door.

Parking is free in the ample Roma Lodge parking lot.

Months of work

Bill Pucci, a Roma Lodge board member serving as Pancake Day chairman, said he and other volunteers have been working for months to organize the popular community event.

They have gotten a helping hand from a few former Kiwanians and have acquired the jumbo-sized rotating burners the Kiwanis Club deployed each year to produce pancakes en masse.

With 350 members, Pucci is confident his Italian-American organization can replicate the event that the community remembers.

“We have the manpower and the space,” he said. “I’m just excited that we’re pulling it off.”

Roma Lodge is getting assistance, too, from the Vittoria Colonna Lodge, an organization of Italian-American women who meet at Roma Lodge.

Vicki Christensen, past president of the Vittoria Colonna group, said her members have agreed to help with collecting tickets, serving pancakes, cleaning tables and more.

The group includes about 155 women.

Christensen said she is excited to see Pancake Day coming to the Roma Lodge. The women of Vittoria Colonna work closely with the men, and they are eager to help, she said.

“It’s quite an undertaking,” she said. “It’s very important to support both the Roma Lodge and the community.”

Supporting nonprofits

Just as with the Kiwanians, proceeds from Pancake Day will be used to support nonprofits in the Racine area, to be determined later.

The traditional breakfast, available all day, will include pancakes, sausages, juice and coffee. Organizers also will present live musical performances starting at 7 a.m.

For the first time, the event will also include alcoholic beverages. Roma Lodge will have its bar open, and patrons will be able to purchase bloody marys, mimosas and other adult beverages.

Pucci said organizers believe offering cocktails will be a crowd-pleaser.

“It’s Wisconsin. People love their bloody marys,” he said. “We thought it’d be a nice touch.”

The event is taking place one week earlier than usual — and will remain on the final Saturday of April in future years — so as not to conflict with weddings and other activities happening at Roma Lodge on the first Saturday in May.

Under the Kiwanis Club, Pancake Day drew as many as 10,000 people in its heyday. The biggest turnout in recent years occurred in 2013 when the Kiwanians served 6,400 breakfasts.

In 2019, before the COVID pandemic struck, the Roma Lodge group joined with the Kiwanians and worked together for one last event at Festival Hall, before the transition to Roma Lodge was to become complete. That year saw about 3,500 people turn out for the event.

Pucci said he is hoping to attract about 5,000 people this year for the event’s debut at Roma Lodge.

Organizers are working hard to introduce new features while still maintaining the traditions that have made Pancake Day a local favorite. Most of all, patrons will find that the pancake breakfast is as delicious as always.

“You know, we’re Italians. Food is part of our culture,” Pucci said. “Cooking good food is something we don’t compromise with.”

