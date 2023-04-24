MOUNT PLEASANT — The 67th annual Pancake Day is 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St.

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Racine organized Pancake Day for 64 years before disbanding in 2018. The event has now moved to the Roma Lodge.

The 2022 event — the first one at Roma Lodge — resulted in more than $11,000 in donations to nonprofit groups working on youth programs in the Racine area.

Bill Pucci, a Roma Lodge board member who was the volunteer chairman of the Pancake Day committee in 2022, said the first year was a success.

“I don’t think we let anyone down,” he joked to the Racine Journal Times. “It was a ‘feel good’ for everybody. We got a lot of support from the business community.”

Pucci continued: “The Kiwanians for the last 64 years ran Pancake Day. To honor their mission statement, we decided to continue to do what the Kiwanians did with the revenue.” That would be donating it to local youth sports teams and musical endeavors.

On Saturday, Roma Lodge will offer all-you-can-eat pancakes with sausage, coffee, and juice or milk.

Local live entertainment will be performed throughout the day.

Saturday's music lineup features:

Eric Carlson, 7-7:45 a.m.

Rocky Rose/Montessori School, 8-8:45 a.m.

Elvis impersonator, 9-9:45 a.m.

Daniel Thompson and His 3 A.M. Saints, 10-10:45 a.m.

Would You Kindly, 11-11:45 a.m.

Betsy Ade & the Well-Known Strangers, noon-12:45 p.m.

Ghost In Color, 1-1:45 p.m.

Mark Paffrath, 2-2:45 p.m.

The Montessori Craft Fair will also be on-site.