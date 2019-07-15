RACINE — City Administrator Jim Palenick will not be leaving Racine for Columbia, Mo., to become city manager there.
It was announced at 11 a.m. Monday that officials of the 121,000-population city have chosen interim City Manager John Glascock to become Columbia’s permanent city manager.
Palenick had recently sent a message to the City Council and to Mayor Cory Mason, informing them of his application and possible departure from Racine. He had made it to the final two under consideration from among 33 people initially recruited for the job, the Columbia Missourian newspaper reported.
The Journal Times will update this story.
