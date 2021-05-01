Pakulski: Racine native found her passion for nursing after surviving a brutal car crash

During Tanya Pakulski’s (nee: Mau) freshman year of college, she had the inkling she wanted to go into the medical field, but didn’t know what direction to take. She considered getting a degree in the sciences then going to medical school, nursing was being considered, but so was becoming a veterinarian.

“I was looking at lots of different things … I loved science of the body,” recalled Pakulski, MSN, AC/NP. “I didn’t know which route to take … something hands-on with living beings.”

That all was put on hold when tragedy struck. Her brother, Ron Mau, was in a bad car wreck on April 1, 1997; two nurses who witnessed the accident rendered aid immediately, potentially saving his life and that of the woman driving the other car, The Journal Times reported at the time.

Pakulski left school at the University of Wisconsin-Madison to come home and be by Ron’s bedside in the Intensive Care Unit.

There, she remembers watching the dynamics of the ICU: The doctors who developed treatment plans, the therapists beginning the years-long road to recovery. But it was the nurses who stood out to Pakulski.