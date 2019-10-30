MOUNT PLEASANT — Logan Valukas, offensive and defensive lineman for Park High School, is looking forward to his senior season for several reasons — one of which is the anticipated opening of the new football field at Pritchard Park.
“It’s going to be a real blessing because we’re going to be able to break it in and get a feel for the field,” Valukas said Wednesday during the groundbreaking of the new facility at the SC Johnson Sports Complex at Pritchard Park, which included a guest appearance from Mark Murphy, the president of the Green Bay Packers.
“When playing on the offensive line, you really need to work on foot work and stuff, to be able to really stick (your foot) in turf now it’s going to be really good,” Valukas said.
The new artificial turf field is set to become the new home field for the Panthers next year and will also be home to several events for youth sports, community organizations and businesses.
Park Head Coach Danny Hernandez said the financial investment in football “is an investment in the community.”
“To have a state-of-the-art facility that will serve as our home field — Park hasn’t had one as long as we’ve been a program — it’s just extremely thrilling as a head coach,” Hernandez said. “It’s going to generate a lot of buzz for football. And as I mentioned, football is a great thing for this community and is a lifesaver in many ways.”
The county dedicated $3 million and Racine Unified School District committed $3.5 million toward the facility.
“We know Unified teams will use this complex for games and practices, I also want to emphasize this is truly a community facility that will be open to all schools, all sports teams, all youth sports teams, community organizations and residents,” Delagrave said. “This stadium will be a game changer for our kids and our families in our county.”
Help from Packers
The facility also received a $250,000 grant from the NFL Foundation through the Packers to install the turf.
You have free articles remaining.
Murphy attended the groundbreaking and talked about the importance of football in communities like Racine.
“A lot of youth programs really have trouble finding good fields to play on,” Murphy said. “There’s so many benefits to the artificial surface field. Needless to say, we live in Wisconsin, the good weather is a relatively short season so you’ll be amazed you’ll be able to use this year-round.”
Murphy said the Packers provide such grants for roughly two or three projects around the state each year and the franchise believes in the benefits to the game.
“Very few players will play beyond high school, but the lessons they learn from coaches like Coach Hernandez are invaluable,” Murphy said. “Football is unique … it’s the only sport in high school where there are no cuts, so everybody can be part of the team.”
Besides the field, the facility will have a 2,000 capacity, top loading bleacher system, a raised plaza, ticket stands, concessions, a press box, scoreboard and lighting.
The county is planning on later building varsity turf baseball and softball fields, and is raising the funding for that part of the project through private donations.
Racine Unified Superintendent Eric Gallien said the facility became a reality through a partnership with the county and that collaboration is vital to the community.
“This project and other projects like this give us an opportunity to not only provide facilities and opportunities for students but it also changes the life situations for our community,” Gallien said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.