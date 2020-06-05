Packers: Players make video addressing racism, injustice

GREEN BAY — While other NFL teams and sports organizations issued various press releases and statements in the wake of George Floyd’s death while in police custody in Minneapolis, the Green Bay Packers held off.
Now everyone knows why.
With encouragement from head coach Matt LaFleur and with quarterback Aaron Rodgers penning some of the script, the team released a video message Thursday morning, a 1 minute, 55 second piece in which LaFleur and 12 of his players, including Rodgers, spoke.
“We are so fortunate to have such a great group of players,” LaFleur said Thursday afternoon. “The leadership council came up with the idea of putting together a video to show our unity in the fight against racism and social injustice. The players took the time to write the script themselves, which shows how much they care about this issue.
“I’ve never been more proud of their efforts. We realize that this is only the first step, and look forward to conversations to spark the actions needed to create real change.”
The players who took part in the video were right tackle Billy Turner, running back Aaron Jones, safety Adrian Amos, kicker Mason Crosby, left tackle David Bakhtiari, outside linebacker Preston Smith, center Corey Linsley, cornerback Kevin King, wide receiver Davante Adams, tight end Marcedes Lewis, defensive tackle Kenny Clark and Rodgers.
Asked during an appearance on ex-NFL punter Pat McAfee’s podcast about how the project came together, Crosby replied, “We have a great group of guys on our team, a great leadership council. We actually meet with Coach (LaFleur) once a week, and as this started happening, we got on a phone call and started talking about ways we could stand united together – and say oppression (and) racism are not OK.
“Aaron actually put together some of the things that we said in the (video) and we all kind of read off a video and the our media group spliced it together and made it really nice It turned out really well, and it was awesome to hear everyone’s voices. We wanted to be that voice going in front for the Packer organization.”
The video, entitled “Enough is Enough,” opens with the word ENOUGH in all caps in white set before a black background before the faces of the players appear one-by-one, with Turner – a Minneapolis native who has been home in the Twin Cities area since the Packers’ season-ending loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Jan. 19 NFC Championship Game – speaking first and saying, “I’m embarrassed. I’m embarrassed as a human.”
Other voices then chime in, including Jones (“tired”), Crosby (“heartbroken”), Smith (“distraught”) and Linsley and Rodgers (“disgusted”).
“The inhumane murder of George Floyd has become a far-too-common image in America,” King says. Adams then adds, “We’re here today to say, ‘No more.’”
Other powerful remarks in the clip come from Amos (“People who look like me should not be afraid around law enforcement”), Lewis (“We need structural reform, not only from the community but from law enforcement in a collaborative way”), Adams (“Racism is taught and learned; it’s not something you’re born with – let’s do a better job of educating our youth and younger people behind us”) and Rodgers (“Antiquated laws and legislation needs to be amended or repealed, especially those that are prejudicially biased to people of color”).
LaFleur calls for “real solutions to make significant change” and adds that “the right actions speak a lot louder than the right words.” Near the end of the film, Rodgers implores viewers, “We ask that you commit to listening with an open heart,” before each player says, “It is time for change” to end the video.
Later Thursday, team president/CEO Mark Murphy released a statement in which he vowed that the organization would work with the team’s players to make a $250,000 donation to Wisconsin causes that support social justice and racial equality. Murphy also pledged that he and his wife, Laurie, would make a separate $250,000 donation.
“The Packers community has been horrified at the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and so many others. For their loved ones, the loss must be agonizingly magnified by the fact that if the victims were white, they would likely still be alive. I can’t imagine that pain,” Murphy wrote. “We condemn the systemic racism that has existed forever in this country. We stand with those raising their voices, protesting the injustices and demanding change.
“We must all hold ourselves accountable for the ways, small and large, knowingly and unknowingly, that we have contributed to the injustices. And, without taking away from this most important focus on the Black Lives Matter movement, we can also take this time to dissect our own role in discrimination toward people with differences in gender, gender identity, sexuality, religion, ethnicity, and physical and mental abilities. I will continue to educate myself on these issues and spend more time putting words into practice.
“My hope for the future comes from America’s young people, including our players. I had the opportunity to visit with some of our players and hear about their experiences. They are emotional and passionate about this issue. They want to make a difference by using their platform to bring attention to racism, police brutality, oppression and injustice, and they want to affect change. This strong commitment was displayed in the video seen today.
“The Packers support this desire.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.