Packers: Players make video addressing racism, injustice

Other powerful remarks in the clip come from Amos (“People who look like me should not be afraid around law enforcement”), Lewis (“We need structural reform, not only from the community but from law enforcement in a collaborative way”), Adams (“Racism is taught and learned; it’s not something you’re born with – let’s do a better job of educating our youth and younger people behind us”) and Rodgers (“Antiquated laws and legislation needs to be amended or repealed, especially those that are prejudicially biased to people of color”).

LaFleur calls for “real solutions to make significant change” and adds that “the right actions speak a lot louder than the right words.” Near the end of the film, Rodgers implores viewers, “We ask that you commit to listening with an open heart,” before each player says, “It is time for change” to end the video.

Later Thursday, team president/CEO Mark Murphy released a statement in which he vowed that the organization would work with the team’s players to make a $250,000 donation to Wisconsin causes that support social justice and racial equality. Murphy also pledged that he and his wife, Laurie, would make a separate $250,000 donation.