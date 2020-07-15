Packers: No fans at training camp or preseason games this year
Green Bay Packers

Lambeau Field before an exhibition game on Aug. 22, 2009. The Green Bay packers will not allow fans at training camp or preseason games this season.

 ANDY MANIS, Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers say they won’t admit fans to any training camp practices or preseason home games due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This also applies to the annual Packers Family Night, an annual event that features a practice and other activities. The Family Night event will still take place at Lambeau Field and will be televised statewide, though the date and time haven’t been announced yet.

Plans regarding attendance for regular-season games haven’t been announced yet. Season ticket holders have the of opting out of the chance to buy tickets this year without losing control of their tickets for next season.

The Packers have already conceded their regular-season home games will have a “significantly reduced” capacity, if there are any spectators at all.

