Packers in search of some genuine progress

“We wanted to take some shots early, (and we) had some opportunities. (I) missed obviously a few of them, didn’t come down with a couple of them as well. But that was the plan,” Rodgers said. “(I) felt good about the throws, that’s the crazy thing. Felt good about some of those I overthrew by a couple yards. Just a little bit off at times. But when we had to make some plays, we made some plays.”

That they did, with Rodgers throwing touchdown passes of 20 yards to Adams and 28 yards to Allen Lazard to erase the Packers’ 17-3 halftime deficit and set up kicker Mason Crosby’s walk-off 33-yard game-winner as time expired.

“Just focus,” Lazard said when asked why the offense stalled so often during the first half. “I think we kind of came out flat. We thought (the Lions) were going to roll over, but that’s not the case, especially in the NFC North. We know we have to come out there every single game and play harder.”

While motivation shouldn’t be an issue for their Jan. 12 NFC Divisional playoff game, it would seem that the Packers offense during the second half of the season desperately needed a big play early to shake itself out of its first-quarter doldrums.