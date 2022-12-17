Packers Foundation awards grant to Gateway to build environmental education station

KENOSHA — The Green Bay Packers Foundation awarded $5,000 to develop a hands-on educational area for students to engage in sustainable learning on Gateway Technical College’s Kenosha Campus, 3520 30th Ave., Kenosha.

The donation is going to the Gateway Technical College Foundation for the project to be built at the college’s Center for Sustainable Living, the college said in a news release.

The grant will pay for a permanent, handicap-accessible potting station and planting table for visitors to plant seeds and seedlings. A permanent composting area will be part of the station as well, providing interactive education about composting, planting and other environmental concepts.

Center program manager Kallie Johnson said while she’s been able to offer some composting activities for visiting students, a permanent one was really needed to provide that full hands-on experience needed for these concepts.

“Every time a group comes to the Center, I want them to be able to take something home that is useful and educational,” Johnson stated in the release. “This potting station is perfect.”

Johnson said the project is expected to be installed and ready for use by April.

“We appreciate the Green Bay Packers Foundation for their contribution to helping Gateway teach the children of today — and the leaders of tomorrow — sustainable practices in a very hands-on and practical way,” stated Stephanie Sklba, vice president of Community and Government Relations for Gateway. “The project at our Center for Sustainable Living will impact students from all of Gateway’s communities.”

