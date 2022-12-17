 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Packers Foundation awards grant to Gateway to build environmental education station

  • 0
Stephanie Sklba and Jared Abbrederis

Gateway Technical College Vice President of Community and Government Relations Stephanie Sklba receives the Packers Foundation grant award from Packers alumni Jared Abbrederis, who was representing the foundation.

 Submitted

KENOSHA — The Green Bay Packers Foundation awarded $5,000 to develop a hands-on educational area for students to engage in sustainable learning on Gateway Technical College’s Kenosha Campus, 3520 30th Ave., Kenosha.

The donation is going to the Gateway Technical College Foundation for the project to be built at the college’s Center for Sustainable Living, the college said in a news release.

The grant will pay for a permanent, handicap-accessible potting station and planting table for visitors to plant seeds and seedlings. A permanent composting area will be part of the station as well, providing interactive education about composting, planting and other environmental concepts.

Center program manager Kallie Johnson said while she’s been able to offer some composting activities for visiting students, a permanent one was really needed to provide that full hands-on experience needed for these concepts.

People are also reading…

“Every time a group comes to the Center, I want them to be able to take something home that is useful and educational,” Johnson stated in the release. “This potting station is perfect.”

Johnson said the project is expected to be installed and ready for use by April.

“We appreciate the Green Bay Packers Foundation for their contribution to helping Gateway teach the children of today — and the leaders of tomorrow — sustainable practices in a very hands-on and practical way,” stated Stephanie Sklba, vice president of Community and Government Relations for Gateway. “The project at our Center for Sustainable Living will impact students from all of Gateway’s communities.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lee's Deli under new ownership

Lee's Deli under new ownership

Nate Erhardt remembers jumping on dumpsters behind the family-owned and operated Lee’s Deli when he was 4 years old. He stocked shelves there when he grew to be a little older. Now, he’s the owner. 

20-year-old killed in suspected OWI crash

20-year-old killed in suspected OWI crash

The deceased has been identified as Johanna Pascoe. A suspected inebriated driver from Illinois is accused of having crossed the centerline and crashed into Pascoe's car on Douglas Avenue Monday morning.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Joseph A. Todaro, the Buffalo mob and WNY newspapers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News