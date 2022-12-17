Packers Foundation awards grant to Gateway to build environmental education station

KENOSHA — The Green Bay Packers Foundation awarded $5,000 to develop a hands-on educational area for students to engage in sustainable learning on Gateway Technical College’s Kenosha Campus, 3520 30th Ave., Kenosha.
The donation is going to the Gateway Technical College Foundation for the project to be built at the college’s Center for Sustainable Living, the college said in a news release.
The grant will pay for a permanent, handicap-accessible potting station and planting table for visitors to plant seeds and seedlings. A permanent composting area will be part of the station as well, providing interactive education about composting, planting and other environmental concepts.
Center program manager Kallie Johnson said while she’s been able to offer some composting activities for visiting students, a permanent one was really needed to provide that full hands-on experience needed for these concepts.
“Every time a group comes to the Center, I want them to be able to take something home that is useful and educational,” Johnson stated in the release. “This potting station is perfect.”
Johnson said the project is expected to be installed and ready for use by April.
“We appreciate the Green Bay Packers Foundation for their contribution to helping Gateway teach the children of today — and the leaders of tomorrow — sustainable practices in a very hands-on and practical way,” stated Stephanie Sklba, vice president of Community and Government Relations for Gateway. “The project at our Center for Sustainable Living will impact students from all of Gateway’s communities.”
Step into the kitchen with Bartolotta Restaurants' chefs and Gateway students
Welcome!
Coming up with a plan
Perfectly cooked beef Wellingtons
Creme brulee
Creme brulee assembly
Chef Aaron Bickham with Mahone Fund board of director Ardis Mahone-Mosley
Distinguished (and hungry) guests
Ardis Mahone-Mosley with Downtown Kitchen Executive Chef Matt Baier
Gateway President Bryan Albrecht with Malcolm Mahone
A red Kia collided head-on with a westbound vehicle causing heavy damage near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Oakes Road. The occupants in both vehicles sustained severe, but non-life-threatening injuries, the Mount Pleasant Police Department said.
The deceased has been identified as Johanna Pascoe. A suspected inebriated driver from Illinois is accused of having crossed the centerline and crashed into Pascoe's car on Douglas Avenue Monday morning.
According to criminal charges, when officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver ignored their commands and pulled into a garage; he then got out of the car with two Chick-Fil-A bags and stumbled toward the officers before admitting to causing the crash.
Gateway Technical College Vice President of Community and Government Relations Stephanie Sklba receives the Packers Foundation grant award from Packers alumni Jared Abbrederis, who was representing the foundation.