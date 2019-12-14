Packers: Former Bear Amos wants to finish strong, not settle old scores

GREEN BAY — Adrian Amos looked around the small gaggle of reporters and smiled.
After the buildup in advance of the Green Bay Packers’ Sept. 5 regular-season opener against his former team – the Chicago Bears – meant far more attention than the low-key veteran safety wanted, he was pleased with the sparse gathering and the whopping two questions he got about Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field against the team that employed him for his first four NFL seasons.
“I know leading up to the first game, I was answering a whole bunch of questions about that. And I was glad when that was over,” Amos said as the Packers (10-3) prepped for their 200th meeting with the rival Bears (7-6). “It’s so deep in the season now that I’m not really thinking of it as that. I’m just looking forward to this great opportunity to play our last three games, division games, and hopefully get onto a roll and be playing our best football.”
Amos certainly seems to be. He’s coming off his best game of the season, having recorded a sack and an interception in the Packers’ 20-15 win over Washington last week. It was Amos’ second interception of the year, having delivered his first one to clinch the Packers’ 10-3 win at Soldier Field on opening night.
“I think he’s been awesome in terms of just consistency,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said. “(He’s been) just a calming veteran presence that can make plays on the football. And just a consistent guy, whether it’s practice (or) games. He’s the same every day and you can always count on him.”
So far this season, the Packers have gotten their money’s worth from Amos, whom they signed to a four-year, $36 million deal in free agency after the Bears showed no interest in re-signing him. He hasn’t missed a single one of the Packers’ 849 defensive snaps this season – the only player on that side of the ball who’s done that – and he enters Sunday’s game having registered 78 tackles, that one sack and two interceptions, and eight pass break-ups.
“You know, I just try to hold myself accountable. I just want to be available,” Amos said. “I was taught at a young age that the greatest ability is availability. Just being out there and giving myself opportunities to make plays. you want to be a guy that people can trust and rely on.”
He’s certainly been that guy to rookie safety Darnell Savage, who considers Amos to be his “big brother” and has appreciated his veteran running mate’s calm approach.
“Adrian always seems the same. That’s good, because it keeps everybody around him even keeled as well – not too high, not too low. It’s just business as usual with him,” Savage said. “Half the time, I don’t have to say anything or ask anything, I can just kind of watch him and take notes off of just being observant.
“He’s meant a lot to me, my locker is right next to him, so I can ask questions whenever in need to, watch film with him. His house is always open to me – all that kind of stuff. He’s been a great role model and leader. For the defense he’s been doing a real good job. Extremely dependable. Always in the right place. Really, to have a good defense, you need those kind of players.”
Consistent with his personality, Amos was more than ready to move on when the conversation turned back to him and facing his former team. He was on the Bears’ NFC North-winning team last year, and he also believes his play late in the year helped pique the Packers’ free-agent interest in him. Now, he’d like to finish strong again – regardless of the opponents.
“Like I said, it’s exciting, because it’s December football. That’s where you want to make your stamp. That’s what everybody remembers,” Amos said. “Even when my contract was up last year, the games that they watched mostly were those games in December. How did I play in December? It’s the biggest time of the year, as far as the regular season.”