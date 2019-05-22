RACINE — Racine County football players will have a new synthetic turf football field thanks to the Green Bay Packers.
The Packers secured the grant through the NFL Foundation Grassroots Program which plans to provide $250,000 to the Racine Unified School District to build a state-of-the-art football facility at Pritchard Park with artificial turn, proper seating, goal posts and other amenities.
The grant is made up of funds from the Packers, NFL Foundation and the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC).
“The NFL Foundation/LISC Grassroots Grant will support our collaborative efforts with Racine County to create state-of-the-art athletic facilities for the Racine community,” Eric Gallien, Racine Unified superintendent, said. “RUSD is thankful to the NFL Foundation and LISC for recognizing the need in our community and helping us to realize our vision. This will benefit countless youth and families for many years to come.”
The county has partnered with RUSD to build a sports complex at Pritchard Park and each entity has committed $3 million to the effort.
The county has also been working on securing private donation and grants to help build the facilities.
The announcement came on Wednesday. It is the 17th grant given by the Packers since 1998 for Wisconsin organizations working on new or renovated athletic fields and stadiums, with the cumulative total now at $2.61 million.
“This grant award marks another momentous step in bringing our vision for Pritchard Park to life,” Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said. “As we move forward on the next phase of the SC Johnson Community Sports Complex, we are grateful and ecstatic that the NFL Foundation and LISC value and support this project and will help us create a true community asset for RUSD and Racine County as a whole.”
The NFL Foundation/LISC Grassroots Field Grant which is a partnership between the NFL Foundation and LISC, is the nation’s leading community development support organization, has supported the construction or renovation of 365 football fields nationwide since 1998.
During that time, the NFL Foundation has granted nearly $61 million to revitalize playing fields in underserved neighborhoods. Fields are newly built or significantly renovated, with improvements such as irrigation systems, lights, bleachers, scoreboards, goal posts and turf. Grassroots grants are issued once established funding thresholds are reached for each project.
“Safe, accessible places to play and exercise are part of what makes neighborhoods healthy and sustainable,” said Beverly Smith, LISC’s Vice President of Sports & Recreation. “Our partnership with the NFL Foundation is devoted to increasing the quality and number of those places.”
LISC identifies local, nonprofit, community-based agencies that have an interest in building or refurbishing football fields in schools and neighborhood parks.
Through the program, local agencies are provided with the necessary financing and technical assistance to improve the quality and safety of fields in their communities. The agencies oversee the construction, maintenance and programming of the fields.
