RACINE — Racine County football players will have a new synthetic-turf football field thanks to the Green Bay Packers.
The Packers secured the grant through the NFL Foundation Grassroots Program, which is to provide $250,000 to the Racine Unified School District to build a state-of-the-art football facility at Pritchard Park with artificial turf, proper seating, goal posts and other amenities.
The announcement was made Wednesday.
“The Packers, along with the NFL Foundation and (Local Initiatives Support Corporation), are proud to provide this grant, which will help contribute to the creation of a safe, engaging environment for high school and youth athletes,” said Ryan Fencl, Packers football outreach coordinator. “Football and other team sports can help young people learn valuable lessons and develop as individuals, friends and teammates, and this facility will provide an excellent place for the community to come together.”
The grant is made up of funds from the Packers, NFL Foundation and LISC.
“The NFL Foundation/LISC Grassroots Grant will support our collaborative efforts with Racine County to create state-of-the-art athletic facilities for the Racine community,” said Eric Gallien, Racine Unified superintendent. “RUSD is thankful to the NFL Foundation and LISC for recognizing the need in our community and helping us to realize our vision. This will benefit countless youth and families for many years to come.”
The football field is planned to have multiple uses for other sports and events when completed.
The county has partnered with RUSD to build a sports complex at Pritchard Park, and each entity has committed $3 million to the effort.
The county has also been working on securing private donations and grants to help build the facilities.
2020 target
County officials say they expect to begin construction of the football/multi-use stadium at Pritchard Park early this fall and anticipate completing the project during summer 2020, so that local schools and organizations may utilize the field for fall 2020 sporting events.
The grant is the 17th one given by the Packers since 1998 for Wisconsin organizations working on new or renovated athletic fields and stadiums, with the cumulative total now at $2.61 million.
“This grant award marks another momentous step in bringing our vision for Pritchard Park to life,” Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said. “As we move forward on the next phase of the SC Johnson Community Sports Complex, we are grateful and ecstatic that the NFL Foundation and LISC value and support this project and will help us create a true community asset for RUSD and Racine County as a whole.”
The NFL Foundation/LISC Grassroots Field Grant, a partnership between the NFL Foundation and LISC, has supported the construction or renovation of 365 football fields nationwide since 1998.
During that time, the NFL Foundation has granted nearly $61 million to revitalize playing fields in underserved neighborhoods. Fields are newly built or significantly renovated with improvements such as irrigation systems, lights, bleachers, scoreboards, goal posts and turf. Grassroots grants are issued once established funding thresholds are reached for each project.
“Safe, accessible places to play and exercise are part of what makes neighborhoods healthy and sustainable,” said Beverly Smith, LISC’s vice president of sports and recreation. “Our partnership with the NFL Foundation is devoted to increasing the quality and number of those places.”
LISC identifies local, nonprofit, community-based agencies that have an interest in building or refurbishing football fields in schools and neighborhood parks.
Through the program, local agencies are provided with the necessary financing and technical assistance to improve the quality and safety of fields in their communities. The agencies oversee the construction, maintenance and programming of the fields.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(6) comments
How about redoing the lights at Pershing Park? Stupid that I think it takes an environmental impact investigation to get it done.
Now if only the Brewers Foundation could pony up some money to turf the infields of the softball and baseball infields we would have something!!
"has partnered with RUSD to build a sports complex at Pritchard Park and each entity has committed $3 million to the effort." The $250K is good news on top of the $3 Million RUSD will kick in. Big thank you to the Packers Organization along with those at RUSD who will sacrifice to help this project along.
And what do you think will be the taxpayer cost to maintain this facility after it is built?
Remembering that in City of Racine - maintaining the football and baseball fields has become so expensive - that they are being abandoned! Just ask MTP Resident, and City of Racine taxpayer funded City of Racine Parks Director Tom Molbeck.
Or that at the Johnson Aquatic Facility - RPD needs to be funded to be permanently posted for crowd control...
Is it an asset or liability?
Expense - or Revenue?
What's the cost.
There are no *FREE* Lunches.
When does the cost to maintain a facility become so expensive that the initial investment only creates an ongoing and increasing expense - versus an asset?
MTP and Racine County Jonothan Delagrave are leading Racine IN A RACE TO BANKRUPTCY with Cory Mason and City of Ratcine.
and what is the Foxconn Project?
I think it would only be appropriate to name this field in honor of the Packers by calling it Lambeau South.
This is awesome!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.