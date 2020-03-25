Packers: Cost-conscious Green Bay hoping WR Funchess is a bargain

GREEN BAY — A few hours after the Carolina Panthers agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal with Robby Anderson – the most expensive remaining free-agent wide receiver on the open market – the Green Bay Packers did the opposite.
Hoping they found a remarkable bargain with a still-young player who missed virtually all of last season with an injury, the Packers reportedly agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Devin Funchess. The NFL Network reported the agreement, which is likely for the veteran minimum or slightly more.
Funchess, who turns 26 in May, was a second-round pick from the University of Michigan in 2015 but has struggled to deliver consistent production in his first five NFL seasons, catching 164 passes for 2,265 yards and 21 touchdowns. His best year was in 2017, when he caught 63 passes for 840 yards and eight touchdowns for the Carolina Panthers.
He followed that up with just 44 receptions for 549 yards and four touchdowns in 2018, then landed with the Indianapolis Colts in free agency on a one-year, $10 million deal.
The Colts got three receptions for 32 yards in last year’s regular-season opener before Funchess broke his collarbone and was lost for the season. The Colts actually designated Funchess for return from injured reserve and he resumed practicing late in the year but ended up being placed back on IR.
“I’ve never been hurt,” Funchess said the week he returned to practice. “I’ve been trying since I got hurt (to get back on the field). It’s not a good process. You can’t control a bone. It heals when it wants to heal. This is the longest I’ve been out of football.”
“I worked so hard to come in and help the team and tried to prove myself and going down in the first game, it was drastic. But it’s life, and you’ve got to live on and keep fighting.”
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has acknowledged that wide receiver is an obvious position of need for his team, but with some important contracts coming up next offseason and less salary-cap space to work with than he had last year, he stayed away from the more expensive deals like those given to Anderson and new New Orleans Saints wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (two years, $16 million).
So far in free agency, the Packers have re-signed tight end Marcedes Lewis, agreed to terms with another of their own free agents in defensive back Will Redmond and added ex-Cleveland Browns inside linebacker Christian Kirksey and ex-Detroit Lions right tackle Ricky Wagner after they were each cut by their respective teams.
Last year, Colts coach Frank Reich was high on the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Funchess, believing his size would be an asset, and liked what he saw throughout the offseason and training camp before the injury.
You have free articles remaining.
“Very encouraged. You could tell Day 1 that he was smart. (He was) not going to have a problem grasping the system,” Reich told reporters last June. “Then it’s just a question of getting used to the way we do things, the way we teach things and then our schemes.
“I just thought he showed a very high aptitude for that. As a route runner, for a big guy for his size, we’ve said he’s got good feet and he’s got good body control. So I was just really encouraged by his progress.”
That said, Funchess has struggled with drops during his career, and his career catch rate is just 51.8 percent.
“I’m a big target,” Funchess said last season. “You’ve just got to get it in my arm’s length and I’ll catch the ball.”
NFL note
Commissioner Roger Goodell has instructed the 32 teams to close their facilities to all but a select few employees by 6 p.m. Wednesday.
In a memo to the teams, Goodell said the restrictions meant as a safeguard against the new coronavirus will be in force until at least April 8, when the league will re-evaluate, using advice from medical experts and health authorities.
The NFL has gotten some pushback for not postponing the draft scheduled for April 23-25 while the rest of the sports world is largely shut down. Several teams have suggested there could be a competitive disadvantage in keeping those dates and have cited the inability to perform physical exams on draft prospects. But the draft remains on schedule and the league is developing a new format because it has scrapped the public events set for Las Vegas.
Goodell told the teams only the following employees can be at team facilities for the next two weeks:
- Trainers or doctors who are providing ongoing medical treatment to players.
- Directors of facilities, security personnel and independent contracts who maintain physical security of the facilities.
- Technology personnel necessary to maintain security and operational capabilities of a team’s IT network that enables remote work by team staff.
“During this time,” Goodell wrote, “clubs are free to conduct all normal business operations, including signing players, evaluating draft-eligible prospects, selling tickets and other activities to prepare for the 2020 season.”
Packers at 100 | Celebrating 100 seasons of Green Bay Packers football
As the Green Bay Packers mark the 100th anniversary of the August 1919 meeting in Green Bay where the team was first organized, Lee-Wisconsin Newspapers celebrates a century of Packers football with an in-depth look back at the franchise's storied history.
From one end of Wisconsin to the other, the Packers are a sure-fire conversation starter, a source of great angst at times, great joy at other times and great pride forever.
The Green Bay Packers, who will mark the 100th anniversary of the franchise’s founding on Aug. 11, faced multiple fights for their survival in their early years, and there were times when those involved wondered if the Packers would even last half as long as they have.
The “Green and Gold” were not always green nor gold, and while the Green Bay Packers have gone through dozens of uniform changes — especially …
GREEN BAY — When legendary Lombardi-era guard Jerry Kramer finally entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018, his enshrinement gave the Gr…
Packers at 100 | What if? Five moments that would’ve changed Packers history if they HADN’T happened
Here’s a look at five pivotal events that, had they not happened, the Packers may never have made it to their 100th anniversary on Aug. 11.
GREEN BAY — For all their success — an NFL-best 13 world championships, Super Bowl I, II, XXXI and XLV titles, some of the greatest players th…
For the past three decades, Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers have done their best to live up to Bart Starr’s ideals. And while that’s not always the easiest thing to do, their success has given the Packers something no other NFL team can claim in the past century: three Hall of Fame-level quarterbacks.
As the Green Bay Packers prepare to mark the 100th anniversary of the franchise's founding on Sunday, Jason Wilde ranks the five best quarterb…
As the Green Bay Packers prepare to mark the 100th anniversary of the franchise's founding on Sunday, Jason Wilde ranks the five best offensiv…
As the Green Bay Packers prepare to mark the 100th anniversary of the franchise's founding on Sunday, Jason Wilde ranks the five best defensiv…
As the Green Bay Packers prepare to mark the 100th anniversary of the franchise's founding on Sunday, Jason Wilde ranks the five most importan…
What will that future look like? What challenges lie ahead? Predicting what the next 100 years might look like is, of course, impossible — just as Earl “Curly” Lambeau and George Whitney Calhoun could never have envisioned the massive Titletown development.
With the Green Bay Packers having marked the 100th anniversary of the franchise's founding on Sunday, Jason Wilde ranks the five most importan…
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.