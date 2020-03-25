Packers: Cost-conscious Green Bay hoping WR Funchess is a bargain

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Very encouraged. You could tell Day 1 that he was smart. (He was) not going to have a problem grasping the system,” Reich told reporters last June. “Then it’s just a question of getting used to the way we do things, the way we teach things and then our schemes.

“I just thought he showed a very high aptitude for that. As a route runner, for a big guy for his size, we’ve said he’s got good feet and he’s got good body control. So I was just really encouraged by his progress.”

That said, Funchess has struggled with drops during his career, and his career catch rate is just 51.8 percent.

“I’m a big target,” Funchess said last season. “You’ve just got to get it in my arm’s length and I’ll catch the ball.”

NFL note

Commissioner Roger Goodell has instructed the 32 teams to close their facilities to all but a select few employees by 6 p.m. Wednesday.

In a memo to the teams, Goodell said the restrictions meant as a safeguard against the new coronavirus will be in force until at least April 8, when the league will re-evaluate, using advice from medical experts and health authorities.