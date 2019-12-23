Packers: Clinch NFC North title as defense rises up to throttle Vikings 23-10

Having already clinched a playoff berth coming into the game, the Packers now have put themselves in prime position for a first-round playoff bye – and perhaps even the NFC’s No. 1 overall seed – with a win next Sunday at Detroit.

If the Packers beat the Lions at Ford Field, they’ll finish 13-3 and on a five-game winning streak. They also will be locked into at worst the NFC’s No. 2 overall seed. And if the Seattle Seahawks can win at home against the San Francisco 49ers, the Packers will earn the No. 1 seed and the road to Super Bowl LIV will go through Green Bay on that side of the bracket.

“We’ve got a resilient group. A group that doesn’t blink, doesn’t flinch in tough times,” said LaFleur, whose staff members and players were wearing t-shirts after the game that read “THE NORTH IS NOT ENOUGH” in all caps across the chest after the game. “That’s what we talk about all the time. that’s a credit to that locker room, and I couldn’t be prouder to be their coach.”

Added Rodgers: “To celebrate with those guys in the locker room, a lot of these guys weren’t here in ’16 the last time we put on these (hats). There’s really nothing like checking that first box on the goal list and winning your division. Now, we’re playing for even more coming up next week.”