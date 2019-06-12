YORKVILLE —The Green Bay Packers are bringing the traveling Lambeau Field Live exhibit to the Racine County Fair, with former players Santana Dotson and Nick Collins scheduled to attend, the team announced Wednesday.
This summer marks the second tour for Lambeau Field Live, which began last year to kick off the festivities for the Packers’ 100th season and is returning to celebrate the franchise’s 100th birthday on Aug. 11. The free exhibit is scheduled to be at the Racine County Fair July 24-28.
Lambeau Field Live includes interactive elements for all ages, meet-and-greets with former players and Packers Pro Shop and Hall of Fame satellite locations, according to a press release. Activities include virtual reality, a Lambeau Leap wall and an instant-win game.
“We’re excited to be bringing Lambeau Field Live on the road for a second summer,” Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said in a statement. “We enjoyed bringing the Lambeau Field experience all over Wisconsin last year, and we’re looking forward to wrapping up our 100 Seasons celebration by sharing this exhibit with our fans throughout the state once again.”
The first day at each location will include a Packers history presentation a performance from the Tundra Line. Visitors can also enter to win prizes such as Packers gear and tickets by registering for the “Packers Pass” at packers.com/passregister or through the Packers mobile app.
The exhibit’s full schedule is:
- June 26-30 and July 2-7 at Summerfest in Milwaukee; featuring former players Ezra Johnson from June 26-28, Aaron Kampman from June 29-30, Ryan Longwell from July 2-4 and Bubba Franks from July 5-7
- July 10-14 at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair in Chippewa Falls; featuring former players Willie Buchanon from July 10-11 and John Brockington from July 12-14
- July 24-28 at the Racine County Fair in Yorkville; featuring Dotson from July 24-26 and Collins from July 27-28
- Aug. 1-11 at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis; featuring former players Jim Grabowski from Aug. 1-3, Donny Anderson from Aug. 4-7 and Jan Stenerud from Aug. 8-11
- Aug. 31-Sept. 1 at Taste of Madison in Madison; featuring Dave Robinson both days
