Packers: Back from bye, team won’t go west until Saturday for 49ers game

“We obviously don't want what happened against the Chargers to happen this week, but our mind is not (on that game),” Williams said. “As a player, you don't look at it that way, you look at it that we just didn't show up. We didn't play well. This time around we have to show up and we have to play well, obviously against a really good 49ers team,

“We’ve got to continue doing what we're doing and we’ve got to treat this week as normal as possible, which we will, and hopefully we show up, show out, when the time comes.”

There’s no question that the stakes for this matchup between the NFC West-leading Niners (9-1) and NFC North-leading Packers (8-2) are high. Although the 49ers (No. 1) and Packers (No. 2) would be the NFC’s top two seeds if the season ended today, the conference has three other teams very much in the mix for those coveted first-round byes and divisional-round home games: The NFC South-leading New Orleans Saints (8-2); the Seattle Seahawks (8-2), who are a game behind the 49ers but won their first head-to-head matchup; and the Minnesota Vikings (8-3), who are a half-game behind the Packers and have their bye this weekend.

Even so, LaFleur insisted that he’s not talking about the importance of the game on seeding; rather, he continues with his “go 1-0 every week mantra” – as cliché as he knows it is.