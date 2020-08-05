Packers: Adams ready to carry inexperienced, unproven receivers

Adams, meanwhile, managed to catch 83 passes for 997 yards and five touchdowns, despite missing four games with a painful toe injury. Although his numbers were well off his near-record season in 2018 (111 receptions, 1,386 yards, 13 TDs in 15 games), over the past four seasons, no receiver in the NFL has caught more touchdown passes (40) than him.

That underscores just how vital Adams will be to the Packers’ offensive success, so the team had to be thrilled to hear him say that he’s going to live a cloistered existence to ensure he doesn’t contract COVID-19 when he’s away from the stadium.

While he praised the Packers’ setup at Lambeau Field – saying the team has given him “peace of mind” that “at least (I) know the club, if not the NFL, is doing everything that they can to make sure you stay safe and keep the other people around you safe” – Adams said he won’t take any chances with his or his family’s health when he’s not at the facility.

“To be real with you, I have no problem with being a hermit, man,” Adams said. “COVID and all that takes it to a new level, obviously, but at the end of the day, I don’t do much. I’m a simple man. I work out. I live and breathe wideout play and I love my family.