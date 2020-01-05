Packers' Adams knew Jones had the stuff of greatness

For his part, Jones has taken his breakout season in stride — perhaps because it has been filled with ups and downs.

There’s no denying the impact he has when he gets his touches, as the Packers were 6-0 in games in which he touched the ball at least 20 times. In those six games, he averaged 24.5 touches and 175.5 yards from scrimmage. But those six games also accounted for 1,053 of his 1,558 yards from scrimmage on the season – or 67.6% of his production. In the other 10 games, Jones averaged 13.8 touches and 50.5 yards per game.

Meanwhile, he and Adams simultaneously had big games only three times. Of Adams’ six games of 90 or more receiving yards, only three came in games when Jones had more than 20 touches. Two of those games came in the final two weeks of the season, when Jones had 25 touches for 160 yards and Adams had 13 receptions for 116 yards in the Packers’ 23-10 win at Minnesota on Dec. 23, and when Jones had 27 touches for 143 yards and Adams had seven catches for 93 yards in the Packers’ 23-20 win at Detroit last Sunday.

Both players were vital to beating the Lions, as Adams reeled in a 20-yard touchdown pass from Rodgers for the Packers’ first TD of the game, while Jones had a colossal 31-yard catch-and-run on a screen pass that Rodgers called in the huddle and set up Mason Crosby’s game-winning field goal as time expired.