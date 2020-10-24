Pack the Polls Car Parade draws dozens of cars, makes some noise through Racine in support of a healthy democracy

Dozens of vehicles rolled through Racine on Saturday, honking their horns and cheering, encouraging people in the city to vote as part of a series of "Pack the Polls" car parades held across Wisconsin that day.

"The purpose is to let individuals realize it is not too late to vote," said Van Carson, the coordinator of the Racine Family YMCA's Focus on Fathers Initiative who also co-organized Saturday's parade. "Recess is over. It's time to use your intelligence over your emotions."

The pro-voting event encouraged participants to practice social distancing, required masks to be worn and featured cars cars adorned with "non-partisan 'VOTE' messages." They gathered in the parking lot of the Dr. John Bryant Community Center on Caron Butler Drive before starting on separate treks through several of the city's voting districts.