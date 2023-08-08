CALEDONIA — Wool isn't the only thing that's flowing at the Eco-Justice Center.

The organization also is hosting its second annual series of 'Pacas & Pints fundraisers, which have replaced the farm-to-table dinners that were put on hold because of COVID-19.

The center, which along with organic gardening cares for chickens, goats and alpacas, uses fiber from its alpacas for spinning, weaving, knitting and felting.

During 'Pacas & Pints events, guests can sample beers crafted by Littleport Brewery in Racine and meet some of the alpacas housed at the center. Attendees also can enjoy live music and food.

Colleen Roy attended this year's first 'Pacas & Pints event last week. She has purchased wool from the center and said it is always fun to see the animals.

MaryLynn Conter Strack, executive director of the center, said the fundraisers provide an opportunity for the public to learn more about the organization's work.

"This is a great way to get people here and do something a little bit different," Conter Strack said. "I know a lot of other places have beer gardens, but we have that educational component of the alpaca tours and learning a little bit more. People can relax, and it also benefits the Eco-Justice Center and our programs."

The next 'Pacas & Pints event is Thursday, Aug. 10, and will feature music by Wattle & Daub and food by Specialty Nacho Queen.

This year's final 'Pacas & Pints is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 24, with music by Georgia Rae and food by Zaytuna's Kitchen.

Tickets are $30 and includes an alpaca pint glass, a drink ticket and alpaca tour. Children 10 and younger are free.

Next month will bring the center's biggest fundraiser of the year: Discovery Days.

The event, scheduled for Sep. 16 and 17, allows attendees to participate in activities such as spinning wool and making butter.

For more information, visit https://ecojusticecenter.org/.