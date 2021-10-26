The murder of social worker Concepcion “Connie” Reyes, 57, on April 14, 1990 went unsolved for 13 years, before a tip led to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.
Numerous people connected to the case were interviewed for the show, including Connie’s two nieces, Veronica Reyes and her sister, Eliza Gillespie.
The interviews for the show took place in a meeting room in a Kenosha hotel and included former law enforcement personnel, as well as the former Kenosha County district attorney who worked on the case.
Those interviewed for the program said it is scheduled to air at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31, on the Oxygen channel.
Painful memories
“Being interviewed and talking about events that transpired was very tough,” Veronica said in an interview about her experience being interviewed for the show. “It brings back all the emotions from so long ago.”
Veronica Reyes was 18 years old when her aunt was murdered.
The Reyes family was always very close. Connie’s brother, Paul Reyes, came to the US from the Philippines in 1978 and the entire family of five lived with Connie for a few months as she was their sponsor, Veronica explained.
She added that Paul and Connie remained very close, so the family continued to celebrate the holidays with her. She said the trauma that comes from losing a loved-one to murder is different that losing a loved one to a different cause, such as an accident or illness.
“You see all those shows about murders on TV, but when it is in your life, it’s tough,” Veronica said. “It has been tough for all of us.”
For days after being interviewed for the show, Veronica continued to feel emotional.
Initially, she was not sure she even wanted to participate in the program. Now, she has not decided whether or not she will watch the episode.
“I’m not sure,” she said. “I probably will, but I am torn.”
She is nervous, she added, because she does not know how her aunt’s story will be presented on the show or what they will talk about.
Case history
The last time Connie Reyes was seen alive was on Thursday, April 12, 1990, when she left work early because she felt unwell.
Two friends stopped by Connie’s house on Saturday to check on her. They found her dead. She had been beaten, strangled to death, and sexually assaulted.
It was a tough case from the start. Reyes was described as a person without enemies, and her neighbors noticed nothing out of the ordinary at her home that Easter weekend in 1990.
She apparently drove home, put her car in the garage and went in through the back door, which was her routine. She never got her mail, which was delivered at 12:45 p.m., or her evening newspaper.
At one time, as many as seven detectives worked exclusively on the case; however, after some time most of the detectives were reassigned to new cases until just two detectives were left following up on the tips that occasionally continued to come in.
Eventually, the case went cold.
Tip
A break in the case came 13 years after the murder when a woman contacted police because her husband told her about the murder.
The husband, Chester Gulan, of Tupelo, Mississippi, was named in a warrant accusing him of the first-degree murder of Connie Reyes.
The arrest of Gulan led to the arrest of the co-defendants: Linda Dancer and Gaylord Gomaz, both of Kenosha. Gomaz was in a relationship with Dancer at the time of the murder.
Dancer’s children were part of a protective services case handled by Reyes that resulted in the children being placed in foster care.
She became angered when a visitation with the girls had to be canceled because Reyes was sick — so angry, in fact, she wanted the social worker killed.
Dancer believed that Connie would not open her door if the knock came from herself or Gomaz, so she sent Gulan to knock on the door.
Once the three gained entry into the house, an angry confrontation took place, during which Gomaz strangled Connie to death.
Two dead, one waiting for parole
Linda Dancer was sentenced on April 19, 2004 for first-degree murder as party to a crime to life in prison with parole eligibility in 2080. She died in January at the age of 61 years old.
Chester Gulan was sentenced on May 7, 2004 for first-degree murder as party to a crime to life in prison with parole eligibility in April 2044. Gulan died in prison in 2007 at the age of 66 years old.
Gaylord Gomaz was sentenced on March 19, 2004 for first-degree intentional homicide as party to a crime with parole eligibility on March 19, 2034. He remains in custody at the Columbia Correctional Institute.
1 of 13
MARTICE FULLER SENTENCING
Martice Fuller enters the courtroom for his sentencing hearing on Friday. Fuller was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the May 2019 killing of his former high school girlfriend, Kaylie Juga.
Stephanie Juga, Kaylie Juga’s mother, addresses the court during Martice Fuller’s sentencing hearing on Friday. Fuller was sentenced to life in prison for the May 2019 murder of Kaylie and shooting of Stephanie. At right is Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley.
Stephanie Juga, Kaylie Juga's mother, addresses the court during Martice Fuller's sentencing hearing on Friday. Fuller was sentenced to life in prison for the May 2019 murder of Kaylie and shooting of Stephanie.
Stephanie Juga, Kaylie Juga’s mother, composes herself as she addresses the court during Martice Fuller’s sentencing hearing on Friday in Kenosha County Circuit Court. Fuller was sentenced to life in prison for the May 2019 murder of Kaylie and shooting of Stephanie.
Martice Fuller, right, listens during his sentencing hearing on Friday. Fuller was sentenced to life in prison for the May 2019 murder of his former girlfriend Kaylie Juga and shooting of Kaylie's mother, Stephanie.
Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley addresses the court during Martice Fuller’s sentencing hearing on Friday. Fuller was sentenced to life in prison for the May 2019 murder of his former girlfriend Kaylie Juga and shooting of Kaylie’s mother, Stephanie.
Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley addresses the court during Martice Fuller's sentencing hearing on Friday. Fuller was sentenced to life in prison for the May 2019 murder of his former girlfriend Kaylie Juga and shooting of Kaylie's mother, Stephanie.
Carl Johnson, one of Martice Fuller's attorneys, speaks during Fuller's sentencing hearing on Friday. Fuller was sentenced to life in prison for the May 2019 murder of his former girlfriend Kaylie Juga and shooting of Kaylie's mother, Stephanie.
Jillian Scheidegger, one of Martrice Fuller's attorneys, reads Fuller's statement to the court during his sentencing hearing on Friday. Fuller was sentenced to life in prison for the May 2019 murder of his former girlfriend Kaylie Juga and shooting of Kaylie's mother, Stephanie.
Martice Fuller, right, listens during his sentencing hearing on Friday. Fuller was sentenced to life in prison for the May 2019 murder of his former girlfriend Kaylie Juga and shooting of Kaylie’s mother, Stephanie. At left is Fuller’s defense attorney Carl Johnson.
Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Mary Wagner speaks during Martice Fuller's sentencing hearing on Friday. Fuller was sentenced to life in prison for the May 2019 murder of his former girlfriend Kaylie Juga and shooting of Kaylie's mother, Stephanie.
Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Mary Wagner speaks during Martice Fuller's sentencing hearing on Friday. Fuller was sentenced to life in prison for the May 2019 murder of his former girlfriend Kaylie Juga and shooting of Kaylie's mother, Stephanie.
Saying the calculated killing of 15-year-old Kaylie Juga showed he was a “dangerous and damaged human being,” a judge Friday, May 21, 2021, sentenced Martice Fuller to spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.
“These crimes were not the impulsive acts of a child,” Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Mary K. Wagner told Fuller, who was convicted by a jury of shooting and killing his former girlfriend Kaylie at her west-side home and of shooting and injuring her mother, Stephanie Juga, when she came to her daughter’s aid. “I hope that you can right yourself in your life, in your daily life, but it won’t be among the community.”
Despite evidence presented at trial that Fuller carefully planned the shootings — and the testimony at trial of Stephanie Juga who had pleaded with Fuller, who she knew well, before he shot her — Fuller continued to maintain that he is innocent.
In a statement read to the court by one of his attorneys, Fuller said “I have to continue to stand innocent because I am.”
Fuller, now 18, was 15 when he was charged with the May 9, 2019 shootings.
1 of 13
MARTICE FULLER SENTENCING
Martice Fuller enters the courtroom for his sentencing hearing on Friday. Fuller was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the May 2019 killing of his former high school girlfriend, Kaylie Juga.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Lee Newspapers
MARTICE FULLER SENTENCING
Martice Fuller's sentencing hearing was held in the ceremonial courtroom at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Friday.
Fuller was sentenced to life in prison for the May 2019 murder of his former girlfriend Kaylie Juga and shooting of Kaylie's mother, Stephanie.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
MARTICE FULLER SENTENCING
Stephanie Juga, Kaylie Juga’s mother, addresses the court during Martice Fuller’s sentencing hearing on Friday. Fuller was sentenced to life in prison for the May 2019 murder of Kaylie and shooting of Stephanie. At right is Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
MARTICE FULLER SENTENCING
Stephanie Juga, Kaylie Juga's mother, addresses the court during Martice Fuller's sentencing hearing on Friday. Fuller was sentenced to life in prison for the May 2019 murder of Kaylie and shooting of Stephanie.
SEAN KRAJACIC
MARTICE FULLER SENTENCING
Stephanie Juga, Kaylie Juga’s mother, composes herself as she addresses the court during Martice Fuller’s sentencing hearing on Friday in Kenosha County Circuit Court. Fuller was sentenced to life in prison for the May 2019 murder of Kaylie and shooting of Stephanie.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Lee Newspapers
MARTICE FULLER SENTENCING
Martice Fuller, right, listens during his sentencing hearing on Friday. Fuller was sentenced to life in prison for the May 2019 murder of his former girlfriend Kaylie Juga and shooting of Kaylie's mother, Stephanie.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
MARTICE FULLER SENTENCING
Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley addresses the court during Martice Fuller’s sentencing hearing on Friday. Fuller was sentenced to life in prison for the May 2019 murder of his former girlfriend Kaylie Juga and shooting of Kaylie’s mother, Stephanie.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
MARTICE FULLER SENTENCING
Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley addresses the court during Martice Fuller's sentencing hearing on Friday. Fuller was sentenced to life in prison for the May 2019 murder of his former girlfriend Kaylie Juga and shooting of Kaylie's mother, Stephanie.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
MARTICE FULLER SENTENCING
Carl Johnson, one of Martice Fuller's attorneys, speaks during Fuller's sentencing hearing on Friday. Fuller was sentenced to life in prison for the May 2019 murder of his former girlfriend Kaylie Juga and shooting of Kaylie's mother, Stephanie.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
MARTICE FULLER SENTENCING
Jillian Scheidegger, one of Martrice Fuller's attorneys, reads Fuller's statement to the court during his sentencing hearing on Friday. Fuller was sentenced to life in prison for the May 2019 murder of his former girlfriend Kaylie Juga and shooting of Kaylie's mother, Stephanie.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
MARTICE FULLER SENTENCING
Martice Fuller, right, listens during his sentencing hearing on Friday. Fuller was sentenced to life in prison for the May 2019 murder of his former girlfriend Kaylie Juga and shooting of Kaylie’s mother, Stephanie. At left is Fuller’s defense attorney Carl Johnson.
SEAN KRAJACIC. Kenosha News
MARTICE FULLER SENTENCING
Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Mary Wagner speaks during Martice Fuller's sentencing hearing on Friday. Fuller was sentenced to life in prison for the May 2019 murder of his former girlfriend Kaylie Juga and shooting of Kaylie's mother, Stephanie.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
MARTICE FULLER SENTENCING
Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Mary Wagner speaks during Martice Fuller's sentencing hearing on Friday. Fuller was sentenced to life in prison for the May 2019 murder of his former girlfriend Kaylie Juga and shooting of Kaylie's mother, Stephanie.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
Remembering Reyes
In 2015, Kenosha County created a special award to honor both Connie Reyes and those working to prevent child abuse.
The Connie Reyes Award for Excellence in Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention is given annually, except last year when it was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Veronica said she and her sister and mother always try to be present for the ceremony.
At least three of the men and women arrested Wednesday for alleged connections to cocaine dealing in the greater Racine area were approved to received federal business COVID-19 stimulus funds last year.
A "large amount" of controlled substances, currency and weapons were reported to have been found after a large operation in the greater Racine area Wednesday morning that involved local, state, federal and out-of-state law enforcement.
Nearly $150,000 in cash, nearly a pound-and-a-half of marijuana, more than one-fifth of a pound of cocaine and a 1-year-old child in a bathtub were allegedly found in a College Avenue apartment by police officers who went to the home following a report of a civic dispute.
The City of Burlington is fighting a lawsuit filed by a member of a local pioneer family, who says the city employed an "unfit" firefighter and the firefighter damaged the family's privately owned bridge by driving a fire engine across it to reach a fatal airplane crash.
Lynn Copen, then-director of the Kenosha County victim witness program and a friend of Connie Reyes, reacts to news released at a press conference in March 2003 regarding the murder of Reyes 13 years prior. At right is Julie King, another social worker.