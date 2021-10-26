KENOSHA — A local homicide from 1990 will be featured on the true crime TV show “Snapped” on Sunday.

The murder of social worker Concepcion “Connie” Reyes, 57, on April 14, 1990 went unsolved for 13 years, before a tip led to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Numerous people connected to the case were interviewed for the show, including Connie’s two nieces, Veronica Reyes and her sister, Eliza Gillespie.

The interviews for the show took place in a meeting room in a Kenosha hotel and included former law enforcement personnel, as well as the former Kenosha County district attorney who worked on the case.

Those interviewed for the program said it is scheduled to air at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31, on the Oxygen channel.

Painful memories

“Being interviewed and talking about events that transpired was very tough,” Veronica said in an interview about her experience being interviewed for the show. “It brings back all the emotions from so long ago.”

Veronica Reyes was 18 years old when her aunt was murdered.

The Reyes family was always very close. Connie’s brother, Paul Reyes, came to the US from the Philippines in 1978 and the entire family of five lived with Connie for a few months as she was their sponsor, Veronica explained.

She added that Paul and Connie remained very close, so the family continued to celebrate the holidays with her. She said the trauma that comes from losing a loved-one to murder is different that losing a loved one to a different cause, such as an accident or illness.

“You see all those shows about murders on TV, but when it is in your life, it’s tough,” Veronica said. “It has been tough for all of us.”

For days after being interviewed for the show, Veronica continued to feel emotional.

Initially, she was not sure she even wanted to participate in the program. Now, she has not decided whether or not she will watch the episode.

“I’m not sure,” she said. “I probably will, but I am torn.”

She is nervous, she added, because she does not know how her aunt’s story will be presented on the show or what they will talk about.

Case history

The last time Connie Reyes was seen alive was on Thursday, April 12, 1990, when she left work early because she felt unwell.

Two friends stopped by Connie’s house on Saturday to check on her. They found her dead. She had been beaten, strangled to death, and sexually assaulted.

It was a tough case from the start. Reyes was described as a person without enemies, and her neighbors noticed nothing out of the ordinary at her home that Easter weekend in 1990.

She apparently drove home, put her car in the garage and went in through the back door, which was her routine. She never got her mail, which was delivered at 12:45 p.m., or her evening newspaper.

At one time, as many as seven detectives worked exclusively on the case; however, after some time most of the detectives were reassigned to new cases until just two detectives were left following up on the tips that occasionally continued to come in.

Eventually, the case went cold.

Tip

A break in the case came 13 years after the murder when a woman contacted police because her husband told her about the murder.

The husband, Chester Gulan, of Tupelo, Mississippi, was named in a warrant accusing him of the first-degree murder of Connie Reyes.

The arrest of Gulan led to the arrest of the co-defendants: Linda Dancer and Gaylord Gomaz, both of Kenosha. Gomaz was in a relationship with Dancer at the time of the murder.

Dancer’s children were part of a protective services case handled by Reyes that resulted in the children being placed in foster care.

She became angered when a visitation with the girls had to be canceled because Reyes was sick — so angry, in fact, she wanted the social worker killed.

Dancer believed that Connie would not open her door if the knock came from herself or Gomaz, so she sent Gulan to knock on the door.

Once the three gained entry into the house, an angry confrontation took place, during which Gomaz strangled Connie to death.

Two dead, one waiting for parole

Linda Dancer was sentenced on April 19, 2004 for first-degree murder as party to a crime to life in prison with parole eligibility in 2080. She died in January at the age of 61 years old.

Chester Gulan was sentenced on May 7, 2004 for first-degree murder as party to a crime to life in prison with parole eligibility in April 2044. Gulan died in prison in 2007 at the age of 66 years old.

Gaylord Gomaz was sentenced on March 19, 2004 for first-degree intentional homicide as party to a crime with parole eligibility on March 19, 2034. He remains in custody at the Columbia Correctional Institute.

