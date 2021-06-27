Ownership investing additional $800,000 into Travelodge Water’s Edge Hotel

RACINE — With $2.5 million already invested in renovations and upgrades, the new ownership of Travelodge Water’s Edge Hotel is planning another $800,000 of improvements to make the hotel a prime destination for travelers visiting the Racine area.

Patrick Prabhu, co-owner of the hotel, said additional amenities being planned for the hotel include a four-season riverfront pool and hot tub facility. He added that the investments being made in the property underscore its significant potential.

“We’re in a great location that’s accessible and near many attractions that bring visitors to our area,” said Prabhu. “We’re focused on providing a comfortable and secure environment, and have been very pleased with the interest the hotel has generated among travelers since the initial renovations. We’re optimistic that this next phase of development, which includes the four-season riverfront pool and hot tub facility, will attract even more travelers.”

Additional improvements to the hotel that are in progress include a new bar/lounge area, dining areas, restaurant and event space.