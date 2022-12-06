Owners of Uncle Harry's ice cream in Waterford settle dispute with contractors

WATERFORD — A legal spat involving renovations at Uncle Harry’s Frozen Custard, which now has a new name, has been resolved out of court.
The dispute stemmed from planned renovations at the ice cream shop, 100 S. Jefferson St., as well as an adjacent site being converted into a hamburger place operating jointly with Uncle Harry’s.
Uncle Harry’s owners Jay and John Noble filed a civil lawsuit in December 2021 against Midwest Renovations and Property Management LLC, alleging that the contractor botched work on the project.
The brothers took action through their company, known as Waterford Hill Properties LLC.
Midwest Renovations, also based in Waterford, responded by filing a suit accusing Uncle Harry’s of breach of contract. Midwest Renovations was joined by Captive Aire Systems Inc., a supplier that had been hired to provide a new ventilation system as part of the project.
Uncle Harry's Frozen Custard, 100 S. Jefferson St., Waterford, has been a popular ice cream stand in Waterford since the 1980s, and the current owners have tried to modernize and expand the business. The establishment is now named Noble Brothers Waterford Creamery.