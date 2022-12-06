Owners of Uncle Harry's ice cream in Waterford settle dispute with contractors

WATERFORD — A legal spat involving renovations at Uncle Harry’s Frozen Custard, which now has a new name, has been resolved out of court.

The dispute stemmed from planned renovations at the ice cream shop, 100 S. Jefferson St., as well as an adjacent site being converted into a hamburger place operating jointly with Uncle Harry’s.

Uncle Harry’s owners Jay and John Noble filed a civil lawsuit in December 2021 against Midwest Renovations and Property Management LLC, alleging that the contractor botched work on the project.

The brothers took action through their company, known as Waterford Hill Properties LLC.

Midwest Renovations, also based in Waterford, responded by filing a suit accusing Uncle Harry’s of breach of contract. Midwest Renovations was joined by Captive Aire Systems Inc., a supplier that had been hired to provide a new ventilation system as part of the project.

The expansion and modernization of the Uncle Harry’s property originally was due for completion by Memorial Day 2021. But it was delayed amid the legal dispute with contractors.

A Racine County Circuit Court judge consolidated the lawsuits into a single case that was scheduled for trial in November.

Court records indicate that the parties moved toward an out-of-court settlement and then jointly requested that the case be dismissed. Details of the dispute’s resolution have not been disclosed.

Officials at Uncle Harry’s could not be reached for comment.

Uncle Harry’s is a Tudor-style former gasoline station that has been a popular ice cream spot since the 1980s. The business’ Facebook page indicates that the name has been changed to Noble Brothers Waterford Creamery.