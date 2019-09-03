Owners near Foxconn say they were misled. Now their homes are gone.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Wisconsin Watch Managing Editor Dee J. Hall contributed to this report, which was produced by Wisconsin Public Radio and the nonprofit Wisconsin Watch, (www.WisconsinWatch.org), which collaborates with WPR, Wisconsin Public Television, other news media and the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Journalism and Mass Communication. All works created, published, posted or disseminated by Wisconsin Watch do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of UW-Madison or any of its affiliates.