Owner of 'World's Best' Burlington tavern remembered as a successful businessman who loved his town

BURLINGTON — Close friends of Fred Mabson know that the success of his restaurant was one of the most important things in his life.

So family and friends are determined that Fred’s Burgers, the self-declared home of the world’s best burger, will continue in Downtown Burlington after Mabson’s passing.

Mabson, who opened the Burlington restaurant more than four decades ago, died unexpectedly Oct. 10 from what his family believes was a heart attack. He was 81.

While the death has shaken Mabson’s loved ones, Fred’s Burgers has remained open, serving up its signature specialty hamburgers throughout the difficult time.

“It’s important to Fred,” longtime manager Julie Busch said. “Fred would’ve wanted to see the place keep going.”

His son, Ben Mabson, said the family decided long ago that Ben would assume ownership and management of the restaurant, and would continue the tradition for future generations.

Ben Mabson said he is grateful to the restaurant’s 24 employees that they are showing the dedication needed to keep the business moving forward.

“I’m surrounded by great people,” he said. “It’s not a one-person job at all.”

Life of Fred

Born in Edgerton, Wisconsin, in 1941, Fred Mabson graduated from Edgerton High School and then entered the U.S. Navy. After returning home from the military, he began a business career by working in finance.

In his late 30s, he decided to make a career change by becoming a tavern owner.

He purchased the former Parkview tavern at 596 N. Pine St., situated at the corner of Pine and Milwaukee Avenue in the center of Downtown Burlington. He renamed the tavern Fred’s Parkview.

Later transforming the tavern into a bar and grill, Mabson studied other restaurants to see what food people enjoyed and how he could create an appealing place. He settled on a classic American favorite: the hamburger.

Busch, who worked for Mabson for nearly 30 years, said he also sought ideas and input from his employees, even after the burger joint was a success.

“It was a constant work in progress for him,” Busch said. “He built the place from nothing.”

A skilled woodworker, Mabson handcrafted much of the establishment’s interior himself, including tables, a bartop and other furnishings.

As Fred’s Burgers grew into a successful business, Mabson became a strong supporter of Burlington school sports teams and filled his restaurant with memorabilia. He also contributed financially to support the Burlington Area School District’s athletic department.

An avid golfer and card player, Mabson enjoyed a large circle of friends. For many years, he met the same group of friends nearly every day at his restaurant for coffee and conversation.

Jerry Hintz, one of those friends, said Mabson was never afraid to speak his mind, whether the topic was sports, politics or something else.

“He was well-liked,” Hintz said.

Mabson and his wife, Nancy Torhorst, raised two children — Ben and Graidon Mabson — before the marriage ended in divorce.

Ben Mabson, 30, recalls working in the restaurant as a teenager. After he returned from college, he moved into a management position while his father began transitioning into retirement.

The two spent many hours together in the restaurant and on the golf course.

“He was kind of like my best friend,” Mabson said.

The future of Fred’s

Fred’s Burgers today offers about a dozen different specialty burgers, including the Fred Burger, named for the restaurant’s founder, featuring ham, Swiss cheese, green peppers and onions. The eatery also presents a new “burger of the month” every month.

The Burlington bar and grill turns heads with its declaration of serving the “world’s best burger.”

Busch started as a cook, then became a bartender, and has been a manager for about 20 years. She said Mabson became like a second father figure to her.

“He was definitely not just a boss, but kind of a friend,” she said.

Mabson’s family said he had heart surgery a few years ago, but was in good health. They believe he died in his sleep at home, likely from a heart attack.

The restaurant remained open on the day of his death, and has not missed a day since.

His coffee buddies plan to continue, too, with their meetings each morning to do what he enjoyed so much — seeing people have fun in the restaurant that he built.

Hintz said he is glad the employees of Fred’s Burgers will maintain what Mabson started.

“That was his life,” Hintz said. “That’s where all his friends were.”