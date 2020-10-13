Owner of popular Ruff Reader therapy dog asks for help funding surgeries

RACINE — A very special dog needs a very expensive surgery, and his owner is asking for help.
Merlin, a certified therapy dog who was a favorite of the Racine Public Library’s Ruff Readers program, is scheduled for surgeries to repair both of his back legs at the end of this month at a total cost of more than $6,000.
Merlin, a middle-aged boxer-pit bull mix, has been with owner Paula O’Brien-Slaasted for around seven years, since her husband found him as a stray on the campus of USF Holland, a trucking company near General Mitchell International Airport.
Merlin is a popular guy, whether at the library where children read to him to help ease anxiety and improve their oratorical skills or at Parkside where he’s visited to help calm students during finals week.
“Everyone who meets him just falls in love with him, from adults to little toddlers,” O’Brien-Slaasted said.
During the Christmas season last year when O’Brien-Slaasted brought Merlin to Ridgewood Care Center, a local senior living center, a man asked if Merlin could sit next to him. When Merlin sat down, O’Brien-Slaasted said the man began to cry because he missed his own dog so much.
The problem
A few months ago, O’Brien-Slaasted began to notice that Merlin was hopping on his back legs while running and had trouble climbing onto furniture.
In a lengthy and frustrating process including multiple visits to several veterinarians, Merlin was incorrectly diagnosed with arthritis, and then spinal deterioration before it was finally discovered that he had torn the cranial cruciate ligaments (similar to the human ACL) in both of his hind legs.
Support Local Journalism
“I can’t tell you how much of an emotional roller coaster this has been for me,” O’Brien-Slaasted said.
When Merlin received the incorrect diagnosis of spinal deterioration, the prognosis was grim.
“I cried many tears and I felt like I was going to lose my buddy,” she said.
O’Brien-Slaasted was told that Merlin would lose his mobility without surgery to repair his torn ligaments at a cost of between $6,000-$7,8000, depending on how long the dog has to stay as an inpatient following the procedure.
As described by his owner, Merlin is a very social dog and she wants to give him the option of being active again.
The O’Brien-Slaasted family will have to cut back on expenses to make the surgery happen, but they believe it’s worth it.
“So many people have enjoyed his company, I was hoping that people would be sympathetic to the issue and want to help out,” O’Brien-Slaasted said.
But she said she’s gotten mixed feedback with some criticism for spending so much money on a pet. But in her mind, Merlin spreads joy and at an approximate age of 8, he has the potential of many more years doing just that.
O’Brien-Slaasted described Merlin as somewhat of an ambassador of his breed, making friends with people who are scared of pit bulls.
His owner hopes that following his surgery and once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, Merlin can return to his therapy dog duties.
O’Brien-Slaasted created a Facebook fundraiser last week to help pay for the procedures that as of Tuesday had raised $1,500 from 17 donors out of a $5,000 goal.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.