Owner of popular Ruff Reader therapy dog asks for help funding surgeries

In a lengthy and frustrating process including multiple visits to several veterinarians, Merlin was incorrectly diagnosed with arthritis, and then spinal deterioration before it was finally discovered that he had torn the cranial cruciate ligaments (similar to the human ACL) in both of his hind legs.

“I can’t tell you how much of an emotional roller coaster this has been for me,” O’Brien-Slaasted said.

When Merlin received the incorrect diagnosis of spinal deterioration, the prognosis was grim.

“I cried many tears and I felt like I was going to lose my buddy,” she said.

O’Brien-Slaasted was told that Merlin would lose his mobility without surgery to repair his torn ligaments at a cost of between $6,000-$7,8000, depending on how long the dog has to stay as an inpatient following the procedure.

As described by his owner, Merlin is a very social dog and she wants to give him the option of being active again.

The O’Brien-Slaasted family will have to cut back on expenses to make the surgery happen, but they believe it’s worth it.

“So many people have enjoyed his company, I was hoping that people would be sympathetic to the issue and want to help out,” O’Brien-Slaasted said.