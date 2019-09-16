RACINE — Olga White is Super Tamale Woman.
At least that’s her alter ego, she said, and a cartoon version of her as a tamale-slinging superhero decorates her business’s new food trailer.
White, 37, has operated I Love Tamales since 2014, but just got her food trailer licensed for operation about a month ago. Prior to that, she sold tamales from a tent at places like events and festivals.
“This has really picked up for me,” White said of her business. “I’ve been really lucky. I almost feel like that trailer was a godsend. I feel very fortunate.”
White had worked in human services and recruiting, but quit her day job about 9 years ago after she realized there was a demand for tamales.
“I just always loved making tamales and I was always really, really good at it,” White said.
When she made tamales for family gatherings, relatives would ask for extras to take to work or home with them.
“All the sudden it turned into people wanting to buy tamales,” she said.
White, a Racine native whose parents are from Mexico, makes all her tamales from scratch. Tamales are traditionally made from seasoned meat in a casing of cornmeal dough, or masa, and steamed or baked inside a corn husk.
And making them is a lot of work, White said. She sorts corn husks, then washes them, rehydrates peppers for seasonings, makes the masa and cooks the meat. She then smears the masa on the husks, puts in the filling, wraps them up and steams them.
“When people try my tamales, they can see how much I really put into them,” White said. “And you can tell by tasting them.”
She estimated that she can make 400 to 500 tamales in a day, but that’s only because she’s automated some of the processes in her commercial kitchen and has gotten faster over the many years she’s been doing it.
White has changed some things from the way Mexican tamales are traditionally made. She doesn’t use lard, for example, and has some vegan options.
“I’ve really changed things for the new palate,” she said.
Some of her less traditional flavors include a curry chicken tamale and a Mexican pot roast tamale. A pumpkin dessert tamale is currently in the works. She also makes what she calls “tamale bombs” or tamales covered in salsa and cheese, and South American tamales wrapped in banana leaves instead of corn husks.
White said that while she loves cooking, her favorite part of the business is interacting with people.
“I just really want to feed people,” she said. “That’s my passion.”
I Love Tamales will be at Party on the Pavement in Downtown Racine on Saturday, and is open every Sunday afternoon on the corner of Kewaunee Street and Michigan Boulevard.
