Own a piece of the Lantern Festival; public sale Friday 1-3 p.m.

RACINE — Can't get enough of the Racine Zoo's Lantern Festival?

The zoo is putting selected lanterns from the festival up for sale on Friday, Feb. 28 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Prices range from $20 for a small package to $200 for plumb trees.

According to a Facebook post on the sale, prices for the lanterns are:

Small presents $20 each

Single large presents $30 each

Double presents $40 each

Flowers with lily pads $40 each

Mushrooms $40 each

Blue flowers with globes $50 each

Doves $100

Big flowers (scalloped sides) $100 each

Giant flower $150

Plumb trees $200 each

Crews started dismantling the display earlier this month. Zoo Executive Beth Heidorn told The Journal Times that some pieces are being saved for a future return of the Lantern Festival, including the animal lanterns.

By saving the creations that it can, the Racine Zoological Society will reduce the cost of what would have to be bought and shipped from China. And Heidorn said: “We’re certainly looking at doing it again.”

Heidorn said the silk held up extremely well and usually required repairs just along the seams.