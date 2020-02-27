You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Own a piece of the Lantern Festival; public sale Friday 1-3 p.m.
0 comments
top story

Own a piece of the Lantern Festival; public sale Friday 1-3 p.m.

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Can't get enough of the Racine Zoo's Lantern Festival?

The zoo is putting selected lanterns from the festival up for sale on Friday, Feb. 28 from 1 to 3 p.m. 

Prices range from $20 for a small package to $200 for plumb trees. 

According to a Facebook post on the sale, prices for the lanterns are:

  • Small presents $20 each
  • Single large presents $30 each
  • Double presents $40 each
  • Flowers with lily pads $40 each
  • Mushrooms $40 each
  • Blue flowers with globes $50 each
  • Doves $100
  • Big flowers (scalloped sides) $100 each
  • Giant flower $150
  • Plumb trees $200 each

Crews started dismantling the display earlier this month. Zoo Executive Beth Heidorn told The Journal Times that some pieces are being saved for a future return of the Lantern Festival, including the animal lanterns.

By saving the creations that it can, the Racine Zoological Society will reduce the cost of what would have to be bought and shipped from China. And Heidorn said: “We’re certainly looking at doing it again.”

Heidorn said the silk held up extremely well and usually required repairs just along the seams. 

The zoo’s attendance goal for the Lantern Festival was 50,000 visits, and it had more than 52,200 in 88 days. It required adding four weekends in January and February, but that was because October was so soggy, Heidorn said.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Christina Lieffring covers the City of Racine and the City of Burlington and is a not-bad photographer. In her spare time she tries to keep her plants and guinea pigs alive and happy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News