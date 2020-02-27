Own a piece of the Lantern Festival; public sale Friday 1-3 p.m.

RACINE — Can't get enough of the Racine Zoo's Lantern Festival?
The zoo is putting selected lanterns from the festival up for sale on Friday, Feb. 28 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Prices range from $20 for a small package to $200 for plumb trees.
According to a Facebook post on the sale, prices for the lanterns are:
You have free articles remaining.
- Small presents $20 each
- Single large presents $30 each
- Double presents $40 each
- Flowers with lily pads $40 each
- Mushrooms $40 each
- Blue flowers with globes $50 each
- Doves $100
- Big flowers (scalloped sides) $100 each
- Giant flower $150
- Plumb trees $200 each
Crews started dismantling the display earlier this month. Zoo Executive Beth Heidorn told The Journal Times that some pieces are being saved for a future return of the Lantern Festival, including the animal lanterns.
By saving the creations that it can, the Racine Zoological Society will reduce the cost of what would have to be bought and shipped from China. And Heidorn said: “We’re certainly looking at doing it again.”
Heidorn said the silk held up extremely well and usually required repairs just along the seams.
The zoo’s attendance goal for the Lantern Festival was 50,000 visits, and it had more than 52,200 in 88 days. It required adding four weekends in January and February, but that was because October was so soggy, Heidorn said.
Take a sneak peek at Racine Zoo's Chinese Lantern Festival
The Lantern Festival at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., is on display Oct. 1 to Dec. 31. Attendees can take a stroll around the Racine Zoo to view works of art. From tigers, lions, pandas, exotic flora and a colossal dragon, the zoo is transformed into a world of illumination with custom-made Chinese lanterns.