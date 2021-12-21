Own a big piece of Burlington history. Here's how

BURLINGTON — Anyone can own a piece of Burlington history, if they have $75 and a big truck or trailer.

As the former Karcher Middle School (which had been the original Burlington High School, built in 1924) was demolished, part of the gym floor was salvaged.

The wood carrying the orange-and-black "BURLINGTON" as well as the Demons' "B" logo from center court of the school's gymnasium are to go up for sale, the Burlington Area School District announced Tuesday. They are to be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis on Wednesday, Dec. 28 and Thursday, Dec. 29.

"Very heavy, so bring a truck/trailer," stated BASD's announcement of the planned sale.

The payment can be made at the district's main office at 209 Wainwright Avenue and the pieces can be picked up from the shed nearby.

The sizes of the wood pieces are as follows:

Six pieces: 72" x 32"

One piece: 90" x 32"

One piece: 107" x 32"

Two pieces: 112" x 32"

Four pieces: 115" x 32"

One piece: 150" x 32"

One piece: 180" x 32"

Four pieces: 191" x 32"

One piece: 213" x 32"

Two pieces: 180" x 45"

One piece: 196" x 45"

