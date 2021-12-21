 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Carpetland USA
alert top story

Own a big piece of Burlington history. Here's how

  • 0

BURLINGTON — Anyone can own a piece of Burlington history, if they have $75 and a big truck or trailer.

As the former Karcher Middle School (which had been the original Burlington High School, built in 1924) was demolished, part of the gym floor was salvaged.

The wood carrying the orange-and-black "BURLINGTON" as well as the Demons' "B" logo from center court of the school's gymnasium are to go up for sale, the Burlington Area School District announced Tuesday. They are to be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis on Wednesday, Dec. 28 and Thursday, Dec. 29.

People are also reading…

"Very heavy, so bring a truck/trailer," stated BASD's announcement of the planned sale.

The payment can be made at the district's main office at 209 Wainwright Avenue and the pieces can be picked up from the shed nearby.

The sizes of the wood pieces are as follows:

  • Six pieces: 72" x 32"
  • One piece: 90" x 32"
  • One piece: 107" x 32"
  • Two pieces: 112" x 32"
  • Four pieces: 115" x 32"
  • One piece: 150" x 32"
  • One piece: 180" x 32"
  • Four pieces: 191" x 32"
  • One piece: 213" x 32"
  • Two pieces: 180" x 45"
  • One piece: 196" x 45"
0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Solar timelapse shows what life would be like on the Sun

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News