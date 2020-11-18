Overrun with junk, Salvation Army center changes donation process after crackdown from City of Burlington

Arfsten said much of the trash pile clearly was not intended for the Salvation Army to place on its showroom floor for resale.

“Some of this stuff is literally trash,” he said. “So I don’t think everyone’s intentions were good.”

Before the city took action, the outdoor pile stretched the entire length of the building and extended out into the parking lot by 10 to 20 feet.

Even legitimate donations of merchandise were left in ruins, as the drop-off site got soaked by rain before staff could bring the goods indoors.

Salvation Army staff and volunteers expected to fill up a trash dumpster three times before finishing the cleanup this week.

Myint said the situation was exasperated by the coronavirus pandemic, because the health crisis created a shortage of volunteers for him, making it impossible to clean up the junk pile. As soon as some trash was removed, more would turn up the next day, he said.

Myint said he does not blame city officials for taking action.

“They’re doing the right thing,” he said.