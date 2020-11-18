Overrun with junk, Salvation Army center changes donation process after crackdown from City of Burlington

BURLINGTON — A city crackdown on a Salvation Army donation center that had become a dumping ground is prompting operators to change their procedures for accepting donations.
City officials say the center at 248 S. Pine St. accumulated so much junk and trash that the outdoor site, intended for after-hours donations, was at risk of attracting rodents and becoming a health hazard.
“It just got way out of control,” Burlington Building Inspector Gregory Guidry said.
At the city’s urging, Salvation Army staff cleaned up the after-hours donation site and then promptly shut it down and is now requiring patrons to bring their donations inside during regular business hours.
The Family Store & Donation Center is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
Will decision limit donations?
Store Manager Tun Myint said he agrees that the outdoor drop-off site had become unacceptably cluttered with junk. Myint, however, said he is concerned that the new procedures will mean fewer people bringing legitimate donations.
“We don’t know yet. We’ll see,” he said.
Located in the Pinecrest Shopping Center at Pine and Crest streets, the Salvation Army facility accepts gently used donations of clothing, appliances, books and other merchandise to resell in a 13,000-square-foot showroom on the property.
Proceeds from the retail sales are used to fund the Salvation Army’s charitable services for people in need.
An after-hours drop-off site for donations in Burlington had previously been situated near the front of the store, with enclosed bins where patrons could deposit their offerings. But the store operators earlier this year moved the drop-off site around to the side of the building, in a spot that was less visible to passersby.
That is when the place became a dumping ground, with junk spilling out of the enclosed bins onto the ground all around.
Dan Arfsten, a Salvation Army supervisor who helped with cleanup on Monday, said people took advantage by dumping broken furniture, dirty mattresses and even bags of household trash.
Arfsten said much of the trash pile clearly was not intended for the Salvation Army to place on its showroom floor for resale.
“Some of this stuff is literally trash,” he said. “So I don’t think everyone’s intentions were good.”
Before the city took action, the outdoor pile stretched the entire length of the building and extended out into the parking lot by 10 to 20 feet.
Even legitimate donations of merchandise were left in ruins, as the drop-off site got soaked by rain before staff could bring the goods indoors.
Salvation Army staff and volunteers expected to fill up a trash dumpster three times before finishing the cleanup this week.
Myint said the situation was exasperated by the coronavirus pandemic, because the health crisis created a shortage of volunteers for him, making it impossible to clean up the junk pile. As soon as some trash was removed, more would turn up the next day, he said.
Myint said he does not blame city officials for taking action.
“They’re doing the right thing,” he said.
Guidry said the city could have issued citations to the Salvation Army, with potential fines of up to $500 a day for the outdoor junk pile. But the city, he said, recognized that the real culprits were those dumping their trash on the property.
Guidry agreed that the coronavirus played a role in the problem, because people stuck at home during the pandemic, he said, are spending more time cleaning house and getting rid of unwanted clutter.
“Everybody was stuck at home and had nothing better to do,” he said. “People just started dumping stuff.”
