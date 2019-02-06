RACINE COUNTY — About 11,000 We Energies customers experienced outages Tuesday night through Wednesday morning, according to WE spokeswoman Alison Trouy.
Freezing rain turned to ice overnight, causing some power equipment to freeze or tree branches to break and fall onto power lines. Trouy said the area was affected by “little, scattered outages.” Most of the outages were resolved by Wednesday morning.
Trouy did not have information on how many Racine County households were affected overnight, but the online WE outage map showed 20 customers without power in the county as of 11:40 a.m. Wednesday.
“We’re asking people to be as patient as they can while we get our crews out there safely,” Trouy said. “We want to make sure we get everybody there in one piece.”
The Burlington area in particular experienced many intermittent outages due to branches and freezing equipment, Trouy said.
