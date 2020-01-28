Overlapping Racine boating events going forward in spite of concerns

RACINE — It’s the middle of winter, but it’s never too early to be thinking about summer.

Organizers of two proposed Lake Michigan boating events — a sailing event and a powerboat racing event — went before aldermen this past week looking for approval for overlapping events in mid-August.

At the Board of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services meeting on Jan. 8, some members expressed concerns about having both events the same weekend.

“Just having two events on the lakefront at the same time that are going to be in the same area, we didn’t know what kind of issues that would bring,” said Tom Molbeck, the city’s director of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services.

The board recommended approval, allowing Parks Department staff to continue collaborating with the organizers to work out the details. The City Council approved the proposals on Jan. 21.

Something old, something new

One of the proposed events has been held in Racine before: the T-10 North American Championship sailboat regatta, which is hosted by the Racine Yacht Club, 1 Barker St.