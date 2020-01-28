Overlapping Racine boating events going forward in spite of concerns

RACINE — It’s the middle of winter, but it’s never too early to be thinking about summer.
Organizers of two proposed Lake Michigan boating events — a sailing event and a powerboat racing event — went before aldermen this past week looking for approval for overlapping events in mid-August.
At the Board of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services meeting on Jan. 8, some members expressed concerns about having both events the same weekend.
“Just having two events on the lakefront at the same time that are going to be in the same area, we didn’t know what kind of issues that would bring,” said Tom Molbeck, the city’s director of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services.
The board recommended approval, allowing Parks Department staff to continue collaborating with the organizers to work out the details. The City Council approved the proposals on Jan. 21.
Something old, something new
One of the proposed events has been held in Racine before: the T-10 North American Championship sailboat regatta, which is hosted by the Racine Yacht Club, 1 Barker St.
The regatta is scheduled to run Aug. 15-24. The Yacht Club requested permission to use the Pugh Marina, Rooney and southern North Beach parking lots for overnight storage of RVs, campers and vehicles throughout the regatta.
The new event is the Racine Lake Fest Offshore Superboat Championship, a speedboat event which is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 21-23.
Lake Fest organizer Matthew Brown, who lives in Caledonia, has organized offshore powerboat racing in Michigan City, Ind., and on the St. Clair River in St. Clair, Michigan, and he wants to bring something similar to Racine.
“I looked at the marina last year — that place is so empty,” said Brown. “It seems we’re losing a lot of the boating community.”
Brown requested use of Pershing Park, the park’s soccer field and boat launch, North Beach, North Beach Park and Monument Square for the event. The committee recommended denying exclusive access to Pershing boat launch, but Brown hopes that he can convince the department to grant the request out of safety concerns.
Brown plans to have about 50 or 60 boats participate in the event and is concerned that the race boats combined with spectators’ boats would be too much traffic.
The event would kick off with a block party on Main Street from State Street to Sixth Street and Monument Square from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, with live entertainment and a parade of all the participating race boats, giving spectators the chance to get an up-close look at the boats and opportunity to meet the racing teams.
The boats, which can go up to 180 mph, would race along a more than 5-mile course off the lakefront.
Pershing Park would be used as a pit area for teams to prepare their boats starting that Thursday and as the races are running, it would be open to spectators watching the race. Pershing Park Soccer field would be used for live entertainment with food, drink and other vendors.
The proposal also includes North Beach as a gathering area for spectators. Event organizers want to set up a medium-sized tent to sell alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages on Saturday and Sunday.
Brown stated that he does not believe the North Beach Oasis alone would be able to handle the number of people expected for the event, which he estimated would be around 100,000, “due to our location and proximity to several major airports and the Interstate highway.”
Now that he’s been granted approval by the City Council, Brown said he’s working to secure teams for the race and sponsors for the event.
