BURLINGTON — Sarah Rudzinski wor ks at a clinic for recovering drug abusers, but she also knows that addicts ca n turn up anywhere.

That is why Rudzinski turned out Tuesday to get free samples of the overdose antidote known as naloxone, aka Narcan, which can revive overdose victims in emergency situations.

The Waterford woman planned to distribute the life-saving antidote at group recovery meetings. Or, she might keep it on hand in case she comes across an overdose happening somewhere else.

“Anything I can do to promote recovery, I will do,” she said.

Drug overdoses are becoming increasingly common in Racine County, and they are happening in unexpected locations like workplaces and public restrooms, as addicts grow more brazen, or desperate, or unaware of how dangerous their drugs are.

Pauline Ortloff, outpatient clinical manager for Racine County, said overdose cases are on pace in 2021 to double 2020’s total. That continues an upward trend that’s been continuing for two decades: Racine County’s drug overdose mortality rate from 2000-2017 approximately tripled, from approximately 7 per year per 100,000 residents to more than 20 per year, according to the Central Racine County Health Department.

Some are accidental overdoses caused by unintended ingestion of fentanyl — a lethal, cheap and addictive painkiller that drug dealers are adding to less dangerous substances, such as marijuana, which is impossible to overdose on. Oftentimes, users of cocaine or heroin or pot don’t even know fentanyl is mixed into what they’re using.

Aiming to combat a recent jump in overdoses, Racine County behavioral health officials participated Tuesday in International Overdose Awareness Day, with events in Burlington and Racine.

Officials offered demonstrations on how to administer the antidote, which operates like nasal spray and can even save people who are unconscious.

Ortloff said that many recent fentanyl overdoses are hitting victims who had no idea that their marijuana or other drug was laced with the deadly painkiller.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Drug dealers slip fentanyl into other substances because it is addictive and because they want their customers addicted, or because fentanyl offers a similar high and can be mistaken with other more expensive drugs.

Ortloff and her colleagues decided to participate in Overdose Awareness Day on Tuesday because of what they see as an alarming spike in overdoses locally.

“It’s so prevalent, it’s everywhere, every socio-economic class,” she said. “It doesn’t discriminate.”

Added Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave in a statement: “Too many families in our community have suffered the devastating impacts of drug addiction, and we want to help end this epidemic by bringing awareness and direct support to those in crisis to break the cycle of addiction.”

Officials presented their Overdose Awareness Day event first at Echo Park in Burlington and later Tuesday at Pritchard Park in Racine. Organizers had boxloads of Narcan available for free distribution.

Ready in case of crisis

Staff members from the Burlington nonprofit agency Love Inc. turned out to pick up samples of the overdose antidote, and to learn how to administer it.

Patti Wojciechowski, executive director of Love Inc., said not only does her agency’s clientele occasionally include drug users, but she also recognizes that she could encounter someone having an overdose emergency elsewhere, regardless of her occupation.

Wojciechowski said this was the first opportunity for her staff to get hands-on training in how to handle naloxone.

“It’s hugely helpful,” she said.

Wojciechowski and her co-workers walked away with more than a dozen samples of Narcan. She added: “I hope we never need them.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.