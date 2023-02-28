RACINE — Over Our Head Players concluded the 2023 Snowdance 10 Minute Comedy Festival on Feb. 26 by presenting the audience favorite Best in Snow prizes.

The $300 first place Best in Snow award went to Michael L. Johnson of Racine for “Too Hot to Handle,” which features a doctor and his soon to be fiancé on a hot night out at a new Thai restaurant.

Second place was awarded to Jessica Moss of Toronto, Canada, for “Celebrities in Space” about three NASA workers desperate to find a way to save the space program.

Third place went to Nina Kissinger of Chicago for “The Exit Interview” in which Lenny and Steve interrogate Sam in the afterlife.

Second place received $200, and the third place award was $100.

This is the first Snowdance win for Johnson, and only the third time in 19 years that a current Racine resident took home the prize.

This year’s Snowdance theme was the glorious land of “Up North Wisconsin.”

At each performance, popular announcers “Chet Thespian” and “Rex Jig” returned to call another ‘dance.

At the closing ceremonies, Chet and Rex described the action, including the annual pageantry of the Dance of the Salmon.

This year, Paul Bunyan (John Adams) initiated the dance, before octogenarian Frances (Elizabeth Tannehill) claimed the coho as her date. Then, the ceremonial Snowdance snow cone was sealed away for next year’s competition.

The company gathered around balloting supervisor Anna Clementi, who opened the sealed mayonnaise jar revealing the winners.

Melissa Zeien, who played Steve in “The Exit Interview,” accepted third place on behalf of playwright Nina Kissinger, who was in the audience.

Actor John Adams, Blake in “Celebrities in Space,” accepted second place.

Finally, Melissa Hughes Ernest, who played Dear, accepted first place for “Too Hot to Handle” with Johnson in the house.

“Over Our Head Players absolutely loves making Racine the home of the 10-minute comedy,” said Rich Smith, managing artistic director. “Playwrights recognize Racine and Snowdance, and we love that. The added benefits to our neighborhood in growing the economy of the Downtown area we love so much is, of course, important for all of us.”

In addition to the Downtown neighborhood, Smith identified three keys to Snowdance’s success: Writing, acting and audiences.

“Hundreds of playwrights from around the world send us great new material each year, and I know what we do challenges and encourages them as well,” Smith said. “Another part of the equation is a cast of great actors and comedians who enjoy this process more than anything. And knowing that Racine has the mature theater audience needed to produce contemporary comedy and sell thousands of tickets is incredible.”

Snowdance was produced by an ensemble. The cast and crew included John Adams, Paula Ann Czechowicz, Cynthia Hagopian, Nicholas A. Hoyt, Melissa Hughes Ernest, Mary Kveton, A.J. Laird, Joey Lange, Ron Schulz, Rich Smith, Matt Specht, Teri Stanley, Elizabeth Tannehill and Melissa Zeien.

Kristin Althoff, Diane Carlson and Smith directed with Smith also serving as artistic and production manager.

The staff included Lori Adams, Janine Anderson, Julie Boehme, Skip Carlson, Anna Clementi, Julie Harycki, Preston Hill, Parker Jones, Anne Mollerskov, Michael Retzlaff, Wendy Schulz and Emily Sweetman.