Over Our Head Players announce Snowdance Comedy Festival winners

At the closing ceremonies presented on Facebook Live, fashion icon Rex was once again joined by the glorious Chet. As Rex and Chet described the action, the annual pageantry of the Dance of the Salmon began. The Kringle Queen beautifully waltzed with a nearly fresh salmon before passing the fish to other Snowdance ensemble members. Then, the ceremonial Snowdance snow cone was sealed away for next year’s competition.

The company gathered around balloting supervisor Anna Clementi, who had the winning results sealed in a mayonnaise jar. Ron Schulz, who played The Tooth Fairy in “Tooth Or Dare,” accepted third place. Kristin Althoff doing her best impression of Cody Ernst, who played Dad in “Family Justice,” took second place on the podium. Finally, Brandy Smith, who played Detective Milch, accepted first place for “Annnd Scene (Of The Crime).”

“We are so proud to make Racine the home of the 10 minute comedy competition,” said Rich Smith, managing artistic director. “Despite the difficulties brought on by the pandemic we are very proud to have continued the Snowdance tradition for a 17th year. This year, we were overwhelmed with 547 entries from around the world. That huge response generated great quality scripts for production. Presenting Snowdance virtually forced us to focus on small individual casts rather than our usual ensemble approach. This enabled OOHP to reach some very talented friends and performers who have been with us over the years and allowed us to get them all involved at the same time, and allowed us to do it in a very safe manner with very little interaction.”