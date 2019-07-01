{{featured_button_text}}
Scooping the stew

Andy Mikaelian, top, scoops some beef and onion stew into Vache Mikaelian's pot on Sunday morning at St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church's annual picnic at H.F. Johnson Park, shortly before attendees celebrated the Armenian tradition of Madagh.

 JONATHON SADOWSKI jonathon.sadowski@journaltimes.com

RACINE — It all began early in the morning, with more than 800 pounds of food, a wood-filled trench and a fire.

At about 5 a.m. Sunday, Zohrab Khaligian and a crew of cooks arrived at H.F. Johnson Park to prepare the celebration of a Madagh meal, an Armenian ceremony that honors an Old Testament tradition of offering sacrificial lambs, for St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church’s annual picnic. The church has been hosting its annual Madagh picnic since 1938.

They started by boiling water in gigantic pots and then simmering 400 pounds of cube-cut beef along with 200 pounds of onions for four hours. (They do not use lamb anymore because it is difficult to find good lamb now, Khaligian said.) Then they cooked 150 pounds of cracked wheat with a further 80 pounds of onions.

Bread delivery

Daniela Ohanian, center, hands out freshly baked bread with Monika Smietana, right, during the Madagh celebration Sunday morning at St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church's annual picnic.

The beef — melt-in-your-mouth tender by the time it was finished — and onions were cooked into a stew seasoned with a mix of salt, black pepper, cayenne pepper, paprika and tomato paste. The dry ingredients were mixed beforehand.

“We’ve tried to make everything efficient,” Khaligian said.

It all cooked in a trench dug out in a secluded area until about 11 a.m. while the picnic festivities and a blessing of the food took place nearby. The trench radiated heat as it smoldered.

By noon, the meal, still warm and freshly blessed, was ready to be served.

“We share the food with everybody else,” Khaligian said.

Hundreds of picnic attendees lined up with pots, pans, bowls, plastic food storage bins or anything else that can hold a heaping portion of the cracked wheat, stew and fresh bread. It took about a half-hour and a half-dozen volunteers serving food until the masses was served.

Serving rice

Vache Mikaelian, left, serves cracked wheat Sunday at St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church’s annual Madagh picnic at H.F. Johnson Park.

Reporter

Jonathon Sadowski covers the villages of Union Grove and Yorkville, the Town of Dover, arts, entertainment and odds and ends for The Journal Times.

