RACINE — It all began early in the morning, with more than 800 pounds of food, a wood-filled trench and a fire.
At about 5 a.m. Sunday, Zohrab Khaligian and a crew of cooks arrived at H.F. Johnson Park to prepare the celebration of a Madagh meal, an Armenian ceremony that honors an Old Testament tradition of offering sacrificial lambs, for St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church’s annual picnic. The church has been hosting its annual Madagh picnic since 1938.
They started by boiling water in gigantic pots and then simmering 400 pounds of cube-cut beef along with 200 pounds of onions for four hours. (They do not use lamb anymore because it is difficult to find good lamb now, Khaligian said.) Then they cooked 150 pounds of cracked wheat with a further 80 pounds of onions.
The beef — melt-in-your-mouth tender by the time it was finished — and onions were cooked into a stew seasoned with a mix of salt, black pepper, cayenne pepper, paprika and tomato paste. The dry ingredients were mixed beforehand.
“We’ve tried to make everything efficient,” Khaligian said.
It all cooked in a trench dug out in a secluded area until about 11 a.m. while the picnic festivities and a blessing of the food took place nearby. The trench radiated heat as it smoldered.
By noon, the meal, still warm and freshly blessed, was ready to be served.
“We share the food with everybody else,” Khaligian said.
Hundreds of picnic attendees lined up with pots, pans, bowls, plastic food storage bins or anything else that can hold a heaping portion of the cracked wheat, stew and fresh bread. It took about a half-hour and a half-dozen volunteers serving food until the masses was served.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.