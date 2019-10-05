Over 120 grams of heroin found during I-94 speeding stop

RACINE COUNTY — A Milwaukee woman and Chicago man were arrested after a vehicle was pulled over for speeding Friday on Interstate 94 and more than 120 grams of heroin were reportedly found.
A Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy was monitoring traffic for speeding violations on northbound I-94 at Highway 20 and saw a silver 2019 Toyota Camry reportedly traveling 81 mph in a posted 60 mph construction zone.
At the time, construction workers were present and actively working, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.
The deputy stopped the vehicle and could reportedly smell a strong odor of fresh marijuana coming from the vehicle. The female driver, Charlene T. Jackson, 28, of Milwaukee, and a male passenger, Terrance P. Thomas, 36, of Chicago, were removed from the vehicle.
You have free articles remaining.
Deputies searched the vehicle and found 122.5 grams of heroin mixed with fentanyl. On Jackson, 7.1 grams of marijuana were allegedly found.
Both Jackson and Thomas were arrested and taken to the Racine County Jail.
Charges of felony possession with intent to deliver more than 50 grams of heroin, possession of marijuana, obstructing justice for providing a fake name and operating without a valid driver's license have been recommended to the Racine County District Attorney's Office against Jackson. She also was cited for speeding.
Thomas is facing charges of felony possession with intent to deliver more than 50 grams of heroin and possession of marijuana, both charges as a repeat drug offender.
Today's mugshots: Oct. 4
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Quintin J. Carter
Quintin J. Carter, Milwaukee, possession of THC.
James G. Jenkins
James G. Jenkins, Clovis, Calif., theft of moveable property (between $10,000 and $100,000), drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, obstructing an officer.
Jeffrey A. Kozerski
Jeffrey A. Kozerski, 2000 block of 50th Street, Kenosha, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, felony bail jumping.
Anthony T. McNeal Jr.
Anthony T. McNeal Jr., 1400 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Frederick D. Sprewell
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Frederick D. Sprewell (a.k.a. CC), 400 block of Parkview Drive, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between one and five grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
David J. Williams
David J. Williams, 2800 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by an outstate felon, possession with intent to deliver non-narcotics, possess/illegally obtained prescription, possession with intent to deliver heroin (between three and 10 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between five and 15 grams), possession of a controlled substance.
Desmond D. Williams
Desmond D. Williams, 1400 block of West Street, Racine, fraud against financial institution (between $500 and $10,000).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.