Outside the box: Former orphan finds hope in unexpected gesture of love from strangers

BURLINGTON — She lifted the lid and saw pink colors and frilly things.

The shoebox filled with gifts arrived at the orphanage where Elena Nicholson lived in the former Soviet Union. In a world where she had nothing, everything in the box was for her.

It changed the young girl’s outlook on life.

The delivery was part of an international Christmas holiday outreach that involves hundreds of church volunteers in Racine County, as well as neighboring Kenosha County and Walworth County.

Now 30 and living in the United States, Nicholson is visiting a Burlington church this weekend to tell the story of how her holiday shoebox found her in despair — and filled her with hope.

“I was at my lowest point. I felt like a nobody,” she said. “It made me feel like a somebody.”

Nicholson’s presentation scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 417 S. Kane St., is part of Operation Christmas Child, a program that ships shoeboxes to needy children around the world.

Based in North Carolina, the outreach is run by Samaritan’s Purse, a Christian organization led by the Rev. Billy Graham’s son, Franklin Graham. The group works in more than 100 countries and sends holiday shoeboxes to about 10 million kids a year.

Parishioners at Our Savior Lutheran Church partner with other churches in the tri-county region to contribute an average of 11,000 shoeboxes each holiday season.

Sarah Burris, the Burlington-based coordinator of the program locally, said the shoeboxes are collected at churches every November, with donors encouraged to choose “boy” or “girl” and ages 2 to 4 or 5 to 9 or 10 to 14.

Burris said the typical box includes toys, school supplies and personal hygiene items such as toothbrushes, and also frequently shoes.

“It’s a lot of stuff that our kids take for granted,” she said.

All of the donations regionally are then transported to Our Savior Lutheran, where they are loaded onto a truck and hauled to North Carolina for shipment overseas to people living with poverty, war or persecution.

Burris traveled one year to Zambia, Africa, to help deliver the surprise gifts. The missionary experience, she said, showed her what a dramatic impact it has on needy children to receive an unexpected gesture of love from strangers far away.

“It’s so powerful,” she said.

If you go The program with Elena Nicholson is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 417 S. Kane St., Burlington. A potluck dinner is planned before Nicholson's presentation. For more information, call the church at 262-763-3281.

Started in the 1990s, Operation Christmas Child expects to ship its 200 millionth shoebox this year. The group has donor churches throughout the United States, as well as Canada, Europe and elsewhere.

To promote awareness and participation, the organization deploys past recipients like Nicholson on “speaker tours” to share their stories. Nicholson is scheduled to make stops in Madison and the Milwaukee area before arriving in Burlington on Sunday.

Tony Ciro, the program’s regional director in the Upper Midwest, said hearing testimonials from past recipients drives up participation in Operation Christmas Child.

Audiences are captivated by hearing about how a simple shoebox containing gifts affects a child who is struggling in life, Ciro said.

“It gets emotional,” he said. “It’s truly amazing.”

Coming from a Christian outreach organization, the holiday shipments also typically include religious messages.

Along with her new Barbie doll, teddy bear, toothbrush and light-up pen, Nicholson received a booklet with stories from the Bible written in her native language. She was impressed by the message, and she began praying — praying for a life beyond the orphanage.

Within a year or so, she and her younger sister, ages 12 and 10, were adopted together by a family living in Missouri. Nicholson left her shoebox behind, but she has never forgotten what that unexpected gift meant to her.

“That shoebox was everything to me,” she said. “Without people like that, I don’t know where I would be today.”