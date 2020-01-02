Outside review of Unified special ed advises shift in beliefs, attitudes, practices

Schuler believes the district’s goal should be to implement as many of the recommended changes as possible, if not all of them.

“Now is the time to act and so that is what we want to do,” Schuler said. “We also know that it’s going to take time for some of these changes to show meaningful impact.”

Schuler said any corrective actions resulting from the review will be put in place through DPI’s joint monitoring team efforts. Representatives from the district and DPI are involved in joint monitoring of the federal laws IDEA and the Every Student Succeeds Act at Racine Unified.

Unified’s special education department paid for the review at a cost of nearly $16,000.

“I just think it’s important to note that we appreciate the feedback and we are just really committed to making sure that our schools are a positive and safe place for our students to learn because they deserve the best education that we can provide them,” Schuler said. “And we’re committed to do that work.”

Flaschberger said DRW would continue to monitor special education at Racine Unified in an effort to hold the district accountable. She added that the work of making change following the review is just beginning.

