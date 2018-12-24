WASHINGTON — The Library of Congress occupies a special place in House Speaker Paul Ryan’s mind: It was the place where he took a call from a member of Mitt Romney’s presidential campaign in the summer of 2012 and it changed his life.
“I knew I was being vetted for vice president, but I hadn’t heard anything,” Ryan said on Wednesday during his farewell address at the Library of Congress. “I didn’t know how serious this was. I didn’t think they’d pick a guy from the House, anyway.”
Ryan was being told how to fly up to Boston “incognito” and during that call the situation dawned on him — he was going to be picked to be Romney’s vice presidential running mate. No Wisconsin politician had ascended to that level in American politics.
“My life, my family’s life, is about to change dramatically,” Ryan said. “It’s one of those inflection points that you remember at certain crossroads of your life … it reminds me right now that your plan, your direction, can change in an instant.”
Ryan would go on to be Romney’s running mate, which rocketed him from being another member of the House of Representatives to becoming a national figure in the Republican Party.
While the Romney-Ryan ticket would lose in 2012, Ryan’s profile remained elevated after the defeat. In 2015, he became Speaker of the House, the first Wisconsinite to hold that title.
In April, Ryan announced that he was not seeking re-election and would end his time in Congress after 20 years.
U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., who introduced Ryan for his farewell speech at the Library of Congress on Wednesday, recalled the moment when then-House Speaker John Boehner stepped down from his position and said the party needed to convince Ryan to take on the position because he was “unifying and universally respected.”
Gowdy got emotional when speaking about Ryan and said he is “glad you loved the country enough to become speaker.”
“My sadness is not that you are leaving, my sadness is I don’t know how many Paul Ryans there are behind you,” Gowdy said. “And how many young men and women like you would choose to enter the current political environment for public service.”
‘Outrage has become a brand’
Ryan was once looked at as the future of the Republican Party focused on fiscal discipline and morality, but since the election of President Donald Trump the political rhetoric and hostility has unnerved many in office.
During his farewell speech on Wednesday, Ryan acknowledged he did not have an answer for today’s political climate.
“We have a sense of what our politics should look like,” Ryan said. “A great clash of ideas, a civil, passionate discourse through which we debate and resolve our differences. Our system depends on that.”
One side will win and one side will lose, Ryan said; you dust yourself off because each one fought for “honest ideals.”
“But today, too often, genuine disagreement quickly gives way to intense distrust,” Ryan said. “We spend far more time trying to convict one another than we do trying to develop our own convictions. Being against someone has more currency than being for anything.”
Ryan said “outrage has become a brand.”
“Each of us has found ourselves operating on the wrong side of this equation from time to time,” Ryan admits. “And all of this gets amplified by technology with an incentive structure that preys on people’s fears and algorithms that play on anger.”
The political current division and discourse, Ryan said, takes away “meaning from our politics and it discourages good people from pursuing public service,” adding the roots of division “run deep, deep into our culture, deep into our society today.”
“All of this pulls at the common thread of our humanity in what could be our unraveling. But nothing says it has to be this way.”
Ryan said politics needs to get back to a place of “aspiration and inclusion.”
“We all struggle, we are all fighting some battle in our lives,” Ryan said. “So why do we insist on fighting one another so bitterly? This kind of politics begins from a place of outrage and then seeks to tear us down from there.”
Future after politics
While not offering specifics, Ryan said that in his post-political office life he hopes to help change the climate surrounding political debates in Washington.
“The drivers of our broken politics are more obvious than our solutions,” Ryan said. “This is a challenge I hope to start wrestling with in my next chapter. As I look ahead to the future, this much I know: Our complex problems are absolutely solvable. That is to say, our problems are solvable if our politics will allow it.”
