RACINE COUNTY — It’s that time of year again. Registration for summer adult recreational sports, a sort of “pre-preseason” if you will, begins in January for the Village of Caledonia and City of Racine.
Although Racine has offered rec sports for years, it’s still a relatively new (and growing) phenomenon in Caledonia.
In Caledonia, coed kickball leagues are hosted on Monday and Friday nights, with men’s softball on Tuesdays, men’s 45-and-older softball Wednesday, and coed softball on Thursdays.
The City of Racine’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department offers three spring/summer rec sports: softball, beach volleyball and (new this year) outdoor pickleball.
What’s new, Caledonia?
“Lots of people still don’t know about Caledonia Parks and Rec,” Department Head Randall Solberg said.
Although Racine has more sports to offer — like pickleball, a badminton-like sport being cheered on by several members of Visioning A Greater Racine — Solberg notes that Caledonia’s leagues are more accessible to people on the north side of the county, and they’re also a little cheaper.
Sponsoring a softball team costs $200, plus $20 per player. For kickball, the player fee is still $20, but the sponsor fee is $170. Game balls are also included for softball.
Also, all Caledonia matches are played at Gorney Park, at the intersection of 7 Mile and Nicholson roads, at either 6 p.m. or 7 p.m.
“There’s no running around. There’s no, one minute you’re on one side of town and one minute you’re on the other,” Solberg said. “My goal is not to steal Racine ball teams and bring them to Caledonia.”
Solberg is looking to get more teams to play in the Thursday night coed softball league in particular.
“We always have at least four teams. The max we can get is eight,” he said. “I was hoping by year four I was hoping to have most of my nights full.”
“Every year we have taken individuals and formed a team and they’ve stayed together,” Solberg added. “That’s one thing I’m really proud of.”
Registration forms can be found at caledonia-wi.gov.
Racine sports: tried, true and new
Racine has year-round sports in addition to its summer offerings, including kickball and softball in the fall, and winter basketball and volleyball, and pickleball all year.
“Depending on your level of skill there is a league for you,” Tom Molbeck, Racine’s PRCS director, said in an email.
“There is also the tradition (in Racine rec sports). Many of the current players had parents who played in the leagues in the ‘70s and ‘80s,” Molbeck said. “All of our parks that are used in our leagues are family-friendly with playground equipment, restrooms and bleachers to watch from.”
This year, Racine plans to re-level and/or re-grade its ball diamonds, too.
“PRCS staff want the diamonds to be in the best condition the can be for our participants,” Molbeck said.
Last year, the cost for Racine softball is $663 total per team, with a suggested sponsor fee of $300 plus $363 of player fees broken up between a minimum of 10-11 players, depending on what league you join. Racine has men’s, women’s and coed softball leagues.
Team fees for kickball is $242 for 11 player coed teams, with $22 for additional players.
Summer pickleball prices are not yet posted online.
Registration forms can be found at CityOfRacine.org/ParksRec.
Calling it a comeback
Participation in recreation softball has dropped in recent years, Solberg has noticed, but he thinks it’s coming back.
Nationwide, an online survey published last year found that as many as 12.15 million Americans participated in rec softball in 2008. That number fell down to 9.59 million in 2017, and dropped as low as 9.37 million in 2013.
Baseball participation is up. Major League Baseball reported that casual participation in youth baseball had grown 18.1 percent between 2015 and 2016. Similar (albeit not as dramatic) growth had been reported in the years preceding and following 2015-16.
“The sport is growing again … softball is working its way back,” Solberg said of the leagues he’s helped found and cultivate. “We have enough residents out here, and businesses that can make employee teams.”
Solberg hopes to ride that wave of growing interest to fill and expand his softball and kickball leagues.
Upping funding
Fundraisers and registration fees from teams, in addition to field sponsorships, make up a good chunk of Caledonia’s sports budget, on top of public money from the village’s funds.
Solberg is currently seeking more sponsors to purchase advertisements for the outfield fences of the village’s ball diamonds to add to the parks and rec budget.
“By doing the advertising, No. 1, they (sponsors) get their name up on the outfield fence. And as we go into year two (of field sponsorships), everyone is going to get added to the village website,” Solberg said. “We want our sponsors to be able to be noticed as we grow our parks into more year-round kind of parks.”
Solberg’s goal is to add 30 sponsors in 2019. The fee for first-year sponsors who want a 4-foot-by-8-foot sign is $500, Solberg said, since making the sign costs $300. Every year thereafter, the annual fee is $300. Getting a smaller sign costs half the price, Solberg said.
To enquire about purchasing a sponsorship, email Solberg at RSolberg@caledonia-wi.gov.
