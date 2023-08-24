We’re still bitter about losing Kenosha’s now long-gone drive-in theaters — we’ll never forget you, Keno Outdoor and Mid-City! — but you can enjoy some free movies under the stars in local parks:

Friday night

This summer’s final “Movie Night in the Park” in Petrifying Springs Park features two familiar characters: Those animated Super Mario Brothers.

Friday night at dusk, just after 7:30 p.m., the “Super Mario Brothers” movie will be screened on an outdoor screen in the park.

The movie is shown in Area No. 1 (next to the Biergarten) on the south end of the park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers.

The 2023 computer-animated film is based on Nintendo’s video game franchise.

The ensemble voice cast includes Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen and Fred Armisen.

The film features an origin story for the brothers Mario and Luigi, Italian-American plumbers who are transported to an alternate world and become entangled in a battle between the Mushroom Kingdom, led by Princess Peach, and the Koopas, led by Bowser. (We have no idea what any of that means, but fans of the video game do.)

The film was released in April and was a huge hit, earning more than $1.3 billion worldwide. The movie set multiple box-office records, including the biggest worldwide opening weekend for an animated film and the highest-grossing film based on a video game.

Admission is free, and everyone is welcome. Bring a lawn chair and/or blankets. Note: The Aug. 25 screening is the final movie night in Petrifying Springs Park until October.

Saturday night

The second “Movie in the Park” event in Pleasant Prairie is Saturday night, on a grassy area next to the Lake Andrea Beer Garden.

Movie Night starts at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 26 in Prairie Springs Park, along the southwest shore of Lake Andrea.

The animated film “Paws of Fury” will be screened on a double-sided digital screen.

“Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank” is a 2022 computer-animated martial arts comedy film that is a loose remake of the 1974 live-action film “Blazing Saddles.”

“Fury” features the voices of Michael Cera, Ricky Gervais, Mel Brooks, George Takei, Aasif Mandvi, Michelle Yeoh and Samuel L. Jackson.

The story centers on a dog named Hank, who learns to become a samurai to save a cat village from a conniving landlord.

Admission is free, and everyone is welcome. Bring a lawn chair and/or blankets or grab a spot at a picnic table.

Food trucks and other concessions will be available. Also, the Lake Andrea Beer Garden offers beer, wine, craft cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages for sale during the movie screening.

Coming in September

The new Pleasant Prairie Harvest Fest, coming the weekend of Sept. 22-24, takes place at the Lake Andrea Beer Garden and adjacent festival ground.

This family-friendly event includes live music, food trucks — and two free outdoor movies.

On Saturday, Sept. 23, the movies “Coco” (3 p.m.) and “Hocus Pocus” (6 p.m.) will be shown during the festival.

“Coco” is a 2017 computer-animated film that follows a 12-year-old boy named Miguel, who is accidentally transported to the Land of the Dead.

There, he seeks the help of his deceased musician great-great-grandfather to return him to his family among the living — and to reverse his family’s ban on music. The plot for “Coco” is inspired by the Mexican holiday Day of the Dead.

The film was a hit, grossing more than $807 million worldwide. It won two Academy Awards, for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song.

“Hocus Pocus” is a 1993 supernatural comedy, starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as three witches, living in Salem, Mass., who are accidentally brought back to life in the present day on Halloween night.

At first, the film was not a box office hit but, after being shown numerous times on the Disney Channel and other cable networks, it has developed a cult following.

The film has since spawned a franchise, including a theme park attraction, a TV special, a short film and even a Lego set. A sequel, “Hocus Pocus 2,” was released on Sept. 30, 2022, on Disney+, and a follow-up to the sequel was announced on June 4.

Road trip!

The Skyway Drive-In Theatre in Fish Creek, which has been in business for several decades, is showing the double feature of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” from Aug. 25-31.

That means you can finally do the full “Barbenheimer” — and score a fun road trip to Door County, too.

The Skyway Drive-In is dog-friendly, too, so you can snuggle with your buddy while enjoying a film. For more on enjoying fun with your canine best friend, see our story on Pages 10-11.