Out with the old... | City of Racine unafraid to destroy aging, empty, rundown buildings

RACINE — Old buildings can be charming when maintained or rehabilitated; when neglected, they become hazardous. The City of Racine in recent years hasn’t been shy about tearing down such buildings.
From 2016 to 2020, the city had 47 houses, three commercial buildings, one industrial building and one 4-unit building demolished due to their dilapidated states.
On May 4, the City Council voted in favor of razing the building at 1124 Villa St., a brick structure built probably before 1900 with a storefront and four apartment units upstairs.
“It feels great to rehab those old buildings and bring them back to life again. But in all reality, the highest and best use for that lot would be to tear it down and put in residential units,” said Jerry Gulley of Image Real Estate.
RLP Diversified of Burlington received the $65,000 demolition contract and may start razing the building as early as next week.
Neighborhood benefit
Unlike the Capitol-Park Theater, a February demolition protested by preservationists and nearly prevented when a Minnesota firm came forward with a too-late proposal, no one is fighting to save the structure at 1124 Villa.
Zenoria Balderas, the neighbor next door, thought it was about time the structure came down. She said people sneak into the structure to party, another problem of abandoned buildings.
“It’s just bad,” she said.
When asked “What is going on in there?” Balderas answered: “Drug addicts and all types of stuff.”
Research supports the conclusion that empty buildings attract vice.
As “More Than Just An Eyesore,” a 2013 study published in the Journal of Urban Health noted: “A study of 107 U.S. cities showed boarded-up housing to be associated with poor health, including outcomes as divergent as gonorrhea rates, premature mortality, diabetes and suicide, even after controlling for confounding by sociodemographic factors. The presence of vacant homes has also been associated with higher levels of crime and illegal activity such as prostitution, drug sales, and drug use by adolescents.”
Deplorable condition
According to Ken Plaski, the city’s chief building inspector, the building at 1124 Villa is in deplorable condition and was condemned in 2020. He said the roof partially collapsed, and the subsequent water damage was extensive.
The building is assessed at $106,000, but Plaski estimates at least $254,000 in repairs are needed.
Plaski said when he entered the building to inspect it, he could only get 15 feet inside because the floor was in such poor condition it represented a safety hazard.
He said it was his understanding the owner of the building died seven years ago, and that the building has been vacant for eight years.
To flip or not
When a building is being demolished, there is always the question of why it could not be sold to someone who could save it and return it to the tax rolls.
Gulley, speaking as a Realtor who has purchased old buildings for rehabilitation, explained the complexities of a flip from a business person’s perspective.
One of the first things to consider is that the property taxes on the building are 14 years delinquent: To buy that building, Gulley noted, would be to start with that $97,000 debt.
Once a building has been vacant for a long time, such as the Villa Street building, it must have multiple inspections – including electricity and plumbing – to get it into service again.
“That can be expensive on its own,” Gulley said.
A vacant building might have any of a number of issues, such as mold or animals that have moved in.
Further, an old building might have environmental factors that would have to be mitigated, such as asbestos and/or lead paint.
All of these factors are in addition to the roof that collapsed and subsequent water damage.
Gulley said any potential buyer would probably have to gut the interior — not just because of the potential damage, but also to refigure the layout for more modern tastes.
“From a business standpoint, that’s why these buildings get torn down, because no one is willing to take on that kind of expense for very little return,” Gulley said.
Factored into the equation is the neighborhood where the building is located. Generally, an expensive flip in a neighborhood where properties sell for higher prices might work where the same expensive flip in a different neighborhood would not generate enough of a return to make it desirable.
The building at 1124 Villa is a commercial property, but there is some doubt a business would want to locate in the middle of a residential neighborhood with no parking.
When it was constructed about 120 years ago, its location was logical. There was little transportation, so most people walked. Having a shop in that neighborhood made sense.
In a residential neighborhood, it would make sense to build something residential.
Gulley emphasized that whatever is done has to make financial sense.
The secret to keeping the old buildings from falling into disrepair is maintenance, he said.
“I owned a number of old buildings (from) pre-1900,” he added. “They’re in good shape, they’ve been maintained, and I think that’s a big part of it.”
Back taxes
There are 371 tax parcels in Racine County whose taxes are at least eight years delinquent, according to Racine County Treasurer Jeff Latus. However, 107 of those parcels are vacant lots.
There are more than 80,000 taxable parcels in Racine, so the delinquent parcels represent just under one-half of 1 percent of the total taxable parcels, Latus added.
He explained the treasurer’s office is not necessarily tracking the condition of the properties — that task falls under the purview of the specific municipality where a parcel is located — though improvements are noted by the county.