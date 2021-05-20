Out with the old... | City of Racine unafraid to destroy aging, empty, rundown buildings

The building is assessed at $106,000, but Plaski estimates at least $254,000 in repairs are needed.

Plaski said when he entered the building to inspect it, he could only get 15 feet inside because the floor was in such poor condition it represented a safety hazard.

He said it was his understanding the owner of the building died seven years ago, and that the building has been vacant for eight years.

To flip or not

When a building is being demolished, there is always the question of why it could not be sold to someone who could save it and return it to the tax rolls.

Gulley, speaking as a Realtor who has purchased old buildings for rehabilitation, explained the complexities of a flip from a business person’s perspective.

One of the first things to consider is that the property taxes on the building are 14 years delinquent: To buy that building, Gulley noted, would be to start with that $97,000 debt.

Once a building has been vacant for a long time, such as the Villa Street building, it must have multiple inspections – including electricity and plumbing – to get it into service again.

“That can be expensive on its own,” Gulley said.