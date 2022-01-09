Out, proud and 90 years old: Jeanne Arnold is ready to share her writing

RACINE — Under the single, butter-warm lamplight in her home office with the sun setting behind her, Jeanne Arnold held her poem in her hand, ready to read it aloud.

But the 90-year-old and newest Writer-in-Residence for ArtRoot prefaced her poem, “What lived most deeply in me,” with the words: “It’s kind of corny. It rhymes.”

She went on to tell a tale about how she hid her identity as a lesbian. She sought for security in her normalized marriage with her former husband until she came out and met her late partner.

Lines from her poem read, “Naively brave we took it on /Despite what did appear. /We lived our lives in disguise, /Could we lose families and careers?”

Arnold will be chronicling her experiences in spirituality, the women’s movement, Racine’s history and the LGBTQ+ community in weekly blog posts to the Writer-in-Residence Project website (racinewir.com) until June. Her first post, titled “Am I opening Pandora’s Box?” was published on Thursday.

“I want readers to enjoy what I’m writing, and then I want to share some other fun things — and some of the really conflicting things that I had to go through in the ‘70s, ‘80s and even the ‘90s,” Arnold said.

‘I’ll be getting responses’

Arnold is the 12th writer to be chosen for ArtRoot’s WIR program.

ArtRoot — a local collaboration of artists and advocates dedicated to reinvigorating Southeast Wisconsin through the arts with such projects as the newest mural at Racine Public Library — chooses two writers who reside in Racine or Kenosha counties to write a blog and lead a community-based project.

Residencies take place between January to June and July to December. The residencies are available for emerging, mid-career or established writers. The program is funded through a grant from the Osborne & Scekic Family Foundation; its primary goal is to spotlight the area’s literary community while “encouraging, supporting and advocating on behalf of writers at all stages of their careers.”

Arnold, who just celebrated her 90th birthday in November and was gifted a new computer, has notebooks and completed books and even the ownership of a press and bookstore under her belt as an established writer.

She has been writing ever since she was a little girl — and she kept most of it a secret because it was all “very intimate” to her, she said.

“I’ll be getting responses instead of sitting in this room typing or ‘computering’ away for almost 20 years,” Arnold said. “I didn’t really share it, because it was kind of too intimate or too forbidden of a subject and, where would I publish it?”

Having retired in 1994, Arnold is working on her eighth book: an unpublished memoir series titled “Whistling Girls and Crowing Hens.” Fittingly, each memoir is bound in covers in colors of the rainbow.

The WIR program will help amplify her voice.

Arnold does have one published book, “Amy Asks a Question ...: Grandma, What’s a Lesbian?“ from 1996 that was nominated for a children and teen Lambda Literary Award.

A history

Arnold was born in Racine on Nov. 14, 1931.

In her 90 years, Arnold has done a lot.

Arnold is a graduate of Horlick High School and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She taught English and journalism classes in Wisconsin and also in Frankfurt, Germany in the mid-1950s; there, she taught U.S. Army dependents.

She taught and supervised the religious education program at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Racine and Kenosha, now known as Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church. She spent some time as a reporter for The Journal Times.

She worked as a communications director for an area hospital from 1974-84. She helped establish a woman’s spirituality group that’s still active today. She jammed out on the harmonica and lent her vocals to The Depends, a six-person, all-female band.

Arnold eventually separated from her husband to be with her late partner, Barbara Lindquist. At a time where the LGBTQ+ community was shunned, Arnold recalled being fired from her job for being a lesbian. Lindquist had been fired, too, for her sexual orientation.

“I did a really good job of busting my buns because I figured I had to prove that I was good and worthy,” Arnold said. She noted that most people were fine with her once they knew she was a lesbian; but she did encounter many homophobes and experienced many homophobic acts, including being fired for her sexuality.

“It’s tough being a lesbian,” she said.

Arnold remembered one instance, as she walked into the cafeteria at a former workplace where her sexual orientation was known.

“I felt like everybody was like this,” she said, splitting her hands — which had been held together — apart. “That’s how you feel. And one of my friends from work, she put her arms on my shoulder, and she said, ‘Come sit with us.’ And she’s a best friend.”

Early pioneers

A time Arnold especially treasures is when she and Lindquist — who illustrated “Amy Asks a Question...: Grandma, What’s a Lesbian?” — opened Mother Courage Bookstore and Art Gallery at 224 State St. It was active from 1978 to 1983.

The pair also ran Mother Courage Press from 1981-2002; they published 25 titles that sold internationally, including two of the first sexual abuse therapy books for children. They worked extensively with author Phyllis E. Sweet to put together one of the books, called “Something Happened to Me.”

At the time, such topics were rarely discussed. Arnold and Lindquist shone a light on various topics adjacent to what Arnold might call her “liberal ideas.”

“We didn’t think we were pioneers,” Arnold said. “We just did it because we wanted to.”

In their still-active spiritual group, Arnold and Lindquist would discuss the meaning of spirituality as Unitarian Universalist women. They covered subjects like witch-burning, goddesses versus gods, nature and life cycles. At one point, they had around 30 people in their group and met more than a dozen times a year.

She said she hopes her work and her time as a writer-in-residence will inspire anyone who reads to be true to their identity.

“You just have to be strong in yourself,” Arnold said. “It makes you strong. In my day, if everybody who was gay would stand up at the same time, people would be amazed. But that is happening now. People are standing up and coming out and giving inspiration.”

As Arnold writes, she also plans to work on her community project, which is meant to give recognition to women in Racine and Kenosha counties; she will be calling for nominations.

Her project is called “Unsung Women.”

