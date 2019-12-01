Out on the Town: Small Business Saturday in Downtown Racine

It was Small Business Saturday over the weekend in Downtown Racine, an all-day event encouraging people in the area to support Downtown’s 50 small businesses. Many of the businesses hosted in-store promotions, specials and entertainment exclusive to the event.
You have free articles remaining.
Photos by Gregory Shaver for The Journal Times.
If you have an event that you would like to have considered for this page, send photos and information about the event to journaltimes@gmail.com. At least 10 high-resolution photos are required for publication.