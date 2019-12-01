Out on the Town: Small Business Saturday in Downtown Racine
Out on the Town: Small Business Saturday in Downtown Racine

It was Small Business Saturday over the weekend in Downtown Racine, an all-day event encouraging people in the area to support Downtown’s 50 small businesses. Many of the businesses hosted in-store promotions, specials and entertainment exclusive to the event.

Photos by Gregory Shaver for The Journal Times.

