Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — Since 1953, Racine Rotary clubs' Post Prom has been a highlight of tens of thousands of local high school students' teenage years. More than 1,000 teens attended this year at Festival Hall, showing off classic looks and new trends, as well as finding fun on and off the dance floor.

Photos by Adam Rogan of The Journal Times.

To submit photos for the Out on the Town page, contact Stephanie Jones at stephanie.jones@journaltimes.com. Photos should be sent to journaltimes@gmail.com.

Queen!

Queen!
Where'd he go?

Where'd he go?
Glistening

Glistening
Always trust the young man in the blue tux

Always trust the young man in the blue tux.
Flamingo-ing our way in

Flamingo-ing our way in.
Roses for her, roses for him

Roses for her, roses for him.
What's Post Prom without a little karaoke?

What's Post Prom without a little karaoke?
Inaugural fireworks display at Post Prom

Inaugural fireworks display at Post Prom.
Cheesin'

Cheesin'.
A packed house

A packed house.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments