RAMAC’s annual Business Awards Dinner was held on Nov. 8 at Fountain Banquet Hall in Sturtevant. The night was emceed by Steve Donovan of Community State Bank. RAMAC and its members celebrated companies and individuals that have made a positive impact in the business community.

Award recipients for 2018 included: Apollo Award, Cookinpellets.com; Young Professional of the Year, Chelsea Givens, CNH Industrial Capital; Ascension All Saints Healthy Connections Award, InSinkErator; Family Friendly Workplace of the Year, Premier Products; Retail Business of the Year, Uncorkt; Service Business of the Year, Halpin Staffing Services; Manufacturer of the Year, Badger Meter; and Business Person of the Year, Jerry Franke of Franke Development Advisors LLC.

RAMAC Awards Dinner
Premier Products received the Family Friendly Workplace of the Year Award.
RAMAC Awards Dinner
Jerry Franke accepts the Business Person of the Year Award.
RAMAC Awards Dinner
RAMAC Awards Dinner
RAMAC Awards Dinner
RAMAC Awards Dinner
RAMAC Awards Dinner
RAMAC Awards Dinner
