“Raising HOPES with Talent,” the HOPES Center’s seventh annual talent competition, was held on Saturday, March 9.

The HOPES Center of Racine provides free services for the homeless including street outreach, mental health services, housing assistance and case management. HOPES is also an active member of the Homelessness and Housing Alliance of Racine County. Despite the rainy weather, a great turnout led to a successful evening.

Photos by Anita Welch.

Show Director and Emcee Kenyatta “Keki” Turner with Naomi Marie, vocalist and guitar.
Enjoying food, beverages, and conversation before the talent show.
The talent show judges: Mandy Wojinar, Charity Washington and Jim Schatzman.
Scott Metzel, Director of the HOPES Center, welcomed the crowd and briefly spoke of the HOPES Center’s work.
Rayven Craft sang “Opportunity."
Nick Demske read an original poem about a local Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals participant.
Naomi Marie played guitar and sang “Again."
Liamani Segura sang “I’ll be There.”
The Conley family: Tim, Melissa, Kaleah, Alahna.  Alahna sang “Candlelight.”
Sister Linda McClenahan running the 50-50 raffle.
Kayla Gauthier, Lizz Pedersen, and Bridget Rogers. Kayla sang “Don’t Dream It’s Over” accompanied by Robbie Clum on guitar.
The Cannon family. Alexandria, center, sang “Session 32.”
Contestants:  Kenton Burki (solo classical guitar--“Estudio in E Minor”), Alexandria Cannon (Vocalist--“Session 32”), 3rd place Naomi Marie (vocals and guitar—“Again”), 1st place Alahna Rae (vocalist-“Candlelight”), 2nd place Liamani Segura (vocalist--“I’ll be There”), Rayven Craft (vocalist--“Opportunity”), Robbie Clum & Kayla Gauthier (vocals and guitar—“Don’t Dream It’s Over”, Casey Hetland (vocalist—"Fire and Rain”), Scott Harvey (vocals & guitar—“Don’t You Love Her Madly”) 

