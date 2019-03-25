Contestants: Kenton Burki (solo classical guitar--“Estudio in E Minor”), Alexandria Cannon (Vocalist--“Session 32”), 3rd place Naomi Marie (vocals and guitar—“Again”), 1st place Alahna Rae (vocalist-“Candlelight”), 2nd place Liamani Segura (vocalist--“I’ll be There”), Rayven Craft (vocalist--“Opportunity”), Robbie Clum & Kayla Gauthier (vocals and guitar—“Don’t Dream It’s Over”, Casey Hetland (vocalist—"Fire and Rain”), Scott Harvey (vocals & guitar—“Don’t You Love Her Madly”)
“Raising HOPES with Talent,” the HOPES Center’s seventh annual talent competition, was held on Saturday, March 9.
The HOPES Center of Racine provides free services for the homeless including street outreach, mental health services, housing assistance and case management. HOPES is also an active member of the Homelessness and Housing Alliance of Racine County. Despite the rainy weather, a great turnout led to a successful evening.
Photos by Anita Welch.
If you have a fundraiser or community event for consideration for Out On The Town, please email stephanie.jones@journaltimes.com. High-resolution photos should be sent to jtassets@gmail.com. Please include a brief description of the event and identify who is shown in the photos, if possible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.